U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.25
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,387.00
    +96.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,737.00
    -29.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.60
    +7.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    +1.23 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    -23.70 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.82 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    +2.87 (+16.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8590
    -0.2710 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,925.39
    -3,778.06 (-8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.05
    -104.55 (-8.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.67
    -26.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Tissue Sectioning Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Technology, Application, and End User, and Geography

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The tissue sectioning market is projected to reach US$ 904. 86 million by 2028 from US$ 580. 29 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 6% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicines are boosting the tissue sectioning market growth.

New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tissue Sectioning Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Technology, Application, and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195650/?utm_source=GNW
However, the high cost of diagnosis, the lack of skilled professionals, and challenges in the medical device industry hamper the market’s growth.
Tissue sectioning is a procedure that involves cutting tissues into thin sections so that they can be placed on a slide and then mounted under a microscope for study.It is used to examine the tissue to detect any abnormalities or disease conditions.

It is employed in histology laboratories, science laboratories, and other settings. Frozen sectioning and paraffin sectioning are the two types of tissue sectioning.
The tissue sectioning market is segmented based on product, technology, application, end user, and geography.Based on product, the market is further segmented into instruments, accessories & consumables, and services.

The instrument segment is further subsegmented into rotary microtome, sliding microtome, ultra microtome, cryostat, and others. The instruments segment would hold the largest share of ~52.42% of the tissue sectioning market in 2021. However, the accessories & consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the tissue sectioning market has been segmented into automatic, semiautomatic, and manual. The automatic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the tissue sectioning market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the tissue sectioning market has been segmented into diagnosis and research. The diagnosis segment would hold a larger share of the tissue sectioning market in 2021. However, the research segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the tissue sectioning market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, digital path labs, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the tissue sectioning market in 2021. However, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Contract research organizations, pathology laboratories, and tissue processing organizations are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the tissue sectioning market report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195650/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • Amazon makes deal with Stellantis for electric delivery vehicles

    Amazon has agreed to collaborate with Stellantis on software. The deal would also make Amazon the first customer for a Ram electric delivery vehicle.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices in Asia as OPEC Adds Supply, Virus Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia, signaling that extra supplies from OPEC and its partners could loosen the market amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets Wra

  • Pilot union cheers 5G delay, calls on AT&T, Verizon to heed industry, FAA concerns

    The U.S. pilots union insists regulators should not compromise on safety when considering the rollout of a new 5G data frequency for cell phone service providers.

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • XPeng Weighs In on Delistings, Data Security, and China’s EV Boom

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • Michigan aims to fend off North Carolina, other states in fight for automakers

    A $1 billion economic development effort by Michigan is designed to keep a trophy automaker out of the reach of North Carolina and other states.

  • Electric vehicles: GM, Chrysler, Mercedes, and Sony reveal new models at CES

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down the latest electric vehicle reveals from legacy automakers like General Motors, Chrysler, and Mercedes along with new entrants like Sony at this year's CES.&nbsp;

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rise Slightly but Remain Rangebound

    A decline in the greenback lifted silver prices

  • New England Power Prices Soar on Higher Gas Costs, Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices in New England jumped on Tuesday as a frigid start to the day spurred demand when the cost of natural gas used to fuel power plants soared.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockReal-time power pric

  • Ford Sales Impress. The Company Handled the Chip Shortage Admirably.

    Ford's fourth-quarter sales dipped less than 10% from the year-ago quarter. That's pretty good, given supply-chain woes the entire industry faced.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Permian Giant Pioneer Removes 2022 Hedges in Bullish Oil Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the biggest oil producer in the Permian Basin, closed out almost all its hedges for this year, indicating a bullish outlook for crude prices. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron Th

  • Growth in China's Dec services accelerates - Caixin PMI

    The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 in December from 52.1 in November, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, tallied with those of an official survey, which also showed the expansion in the services sector sped up. Analysts say the services sector, which has been slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and anti-virus measures, with leisure and tourism businesses hurt the most.

  • Deere Is in the Green Again

    Deere & Co. is soaring. Back on Aug. 26 we reviewed the charts of the agriculture machinery maker and recommended that, "Traders should stay long DE and add to longs above $390. Raise stops to $350. The $480 area is our price target now.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • World’s Biggest Oil Hedge Could Shrink If Mexico Curbs Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s plan to halt crude exports by 2023 could curb the size of its giant oil hedge and help boost longer-dated prices.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stock-Market Rate RoutEach year, Mexico participates in one of the