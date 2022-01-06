Tissue Sectioning Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Technology, Application, and End User, and Geography

The tissue sectioning market is projected to reach US$ 904. 86 million by 2028 from US$ 580. 29 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 6% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicines are boosting the tissue sectioning market growth.

However, the high cost of diagnosis, the lack of skilled professionals, and challenges in the medical device industry hamper the market’s growth.

Tissue sectioning is a procedure that involves cutting tissues into thin sections so that they can be placed on a slide and then mounted under a microscope for study.It is used to examine the tissue to detect any abnormalities or disease conditions.



It is employed in histology laboratories, science laboratories, and other settings. Frozen sectioning and paraffin sectioning are the two types of tissue sectioning.

The tissue sectioning market is segmented based on product, technology, application, end user, and geography.Based on product, the market is further segmented into instruments, accessories & consumables, and services.



The instrument segment is further subsegmented into rotary microtome, sliding microtome, ultra microtome, cryostat, and others. The instruments segment would hold the largest share of ~52.42% of the tissue sectioning market in 2021. However, the accessories & consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the tissue sectioning market has been segmented into automatic, semiautomatic, and manual. The automatic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the tissue sectioning market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the tissue sectioning market has been segmented into diagnosis and research. The diagnosis segment would hold a larger share of the tissue sectioning market in 2021. However, the research segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the tissue sectioning market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, digital path labs, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share of the tissue sectioning market in 2021. However, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Contract research organizations, pathology laboratories, and tissue processing organizations are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the tissue sectioning market report.

