U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.00
    +17.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,705.00
    +101.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,834.25
    +70.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.00
    +8.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    -3.11 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    -9.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1013
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -1.87 (-7.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6800
    -0.6400 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,658.04
    +1,704.82 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.44
    +44.49 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.33
    +25.95 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Titan Development Announces First Speculative Industrial Building at Westpointe40 Business Park in Albuquerque

·4 min read

New speculative building is 150,574 square feet and strategically located near Highway I-40 at 98th Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Development ("Titan") is moving forward with its first speculative building at Westpointe40, a business park located at I-40 and 98th Street in Albuquerque. Building 1 is a Class A, institutional-grade facility with 150,574 square feet of space targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2023.

Titan Development (PRNewsfoto/Titan Development)
Titan Development (PRNewsfoto/Titan Development)

Westpointe40 will be ideally located within a one-minute drive of Interstate 40, a major thoroughfare for warehousing and distribution users, and Titan will target these users in addition to light manufacturing companies. Many major cities – including Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Oklahoma City – are within an eight-hour drive of Albuquerque, making the city and Westpointe40 an important hub for commerce. The park is also in close proximity to Interstate 25, Albuquerque International Airport and within close driving distance to most of the city's labor force.

Building 1 at Westpointe40 has been designed to accommodate a wide variety of warehousing, distribution, light manufacturing and services users, with a rear-load configuration, 32' clear height, dock-high and grade-level doors and ample trailer parking. The building is designed for users between 40,000 and 150,000 square feet. Wilger Enterprises is the general contractor for the project, GBA is the architect, Tierra West is the civil engineer, and Consensus Planning serves as an entitlement consultant. NAI SunVista's Riley McKee, Alex Pulliam, Jim Wible and Jim Hakeem are currently marketing the property for lease.

This building is part of Westpointe40, a master plan business park containing 100 acres of shovel-ready sites. Titan's efforts at Westpointe40 follow its strong successes over the last several years in the Texas markets of Austin and San Antonio where demand is surging. Titan has received strong support and interest from the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) in exploring options and opportunities to create new jobs for the community.

"We believe – and our data shows – that Albuquerque is ready for speculative industrial development, and we're already seeing strong interest in the Westpointe40 project from prospective tenants and buyers," said Brian Patterson, PE and Senior Vice President at Titan. "Paired with the city's booming residential market and its renewed focus on recruiting non-local businesses and growing local businesses, we anticipate that our industrial park will attract new jobs and employment opportunities for both current residents and newcomers to our great state."

"Titan and our local land partners are excited to bring industrial development to Albuquerque, especially along the critical I-40 corridor," said Sal Perdomo, Director of Acquisitions and Development. "Several major companies already have distribution centers in this area, and as national demand for ecommerce continues to grow – and as private developers as well as the city and state continue to recruit and retain economic base employers – we expect that Westpointe40 will serve as a key southwestern hub for other manufacturers and logistics warehouses looking to expand or relocate their operations."

About Titan Development
Titan Development is a leading Southwest full-service development and real estate investment firm. Titan has developed 13 million square feet of real estate totaling more than $2.5 billion in project cost since the firm was formed in 1999. Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management, and has offices in Austin, TX, and Albuquerque, NM.

Titan Development's first private equity fund Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) raised $112 million and invested in a variety of real estate asset classes. Titan Development Real Estate Fund II (TDREF II) raised $95 million and commenced in November of 2020. TDREF II focuses on industrial and multifamily development in secondary and tertiary markets. TDREF II has identified all fund projects, has committed 80% of the total fund equity to eleven projects and has identified the remaining projects which will commence construction in early 2022. To learn more, please visit www.titan-development.com.

Media contact:
Lisa Baker, Lambert
lbaker@lambert.com
603.868.1967

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-development-announces-first-speculative-industrial-building-at-westpointe40-business-park-in-albuquerque-301510513.html

SOURCE Titan Development

Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • Down 40% in 2022, Is This Top Fintech a Buy Right Now?

    Despite the wide range of issues plaguing the business, investors should keep the big picture in mind.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most people hear the phrase "technology stocks" these days and immediately think of volatile, rapid-growing investments suitable only for the boldest investors. There are several established tech stocks that not only grow but are also profitable and pay dividends to their shareholders, rewarding them for owning stock in the business. Here are three dividend-paying tech stocks that have industry-leading businesses in their respective specialties.

  • Bitcoin Tops $44K Amid Rumors of Terra's LFG Accumulating BTC

    Terra is becoming a persistent buyer of bitcoin, one observer said.

  • ExxonMobil Shops at GM to Prepare Its Future

    ExxonMobil was surrounded by critics before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If ExxonMobil can easily at all, this respite is only temporary, because the prices of crude oil will eventually fall — and with them, a decline in profits for the oil industry. ExxonMobil is aware of that.

  • Bitcoin Prices ‘On Verge of a Major Breakout’ Amid Crypto Momentum on Wall Street

    and other cryptocurrencies moved higher on Friday, getting a boost this week from accelerating institutional adoption and a return of appetite for risk among investors in wider markets. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 3% to above $44,000, nearing the highest levels seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Sparked by Earnings Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupThe Hang

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • The Kohl's Bidding War Gets Serious

    Four bidders are interested in buying Kohl's. Will any of them offer enough money to entice the company's board?

  • Stocks Steady, Apple, Boeing, Okta Hack and Chelsea Sale - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures steady, oil slips as Biden wraps up European summit; Apple leads big tech lower as EU sees October launch for new rules; Boeing shares dip on 737 Max delay reports, China crash search; Okta shares extend slide as British police arrest alleged hackers and American groups emerge as favorites to buy Chelsea Football Club.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) has a major edge over other platforms, according to MoffettNathanson Senior Analyst Lisa Ellis.