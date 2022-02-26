U.S. markets closed

Titan HST Provides Emergency Communication & Business Continuity Services for NFL & Super Bowl LVI

·4 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST, a leading provider of multi-patented next-gen emergency response systems, last week provided key support to the NFL by serving as a reliable resource for on- and off-site personnel tasked with protecting tens of thousands of guests at the Super Bowl. The communication platform established a channel directly connecting relevant individuals to on and off-site security, enabling security personnel to mount rapid responses to flagged incidents and instantly neutralize any risks to the health and safety of people and property.

(PRNewsfoto/Titan HST)
(PRNewsfoto/Titan HST)

"At an event like the Super Bowl, the combination of a large area and dense crowds creates a lot of moving parts. It's imperative that teams, both on-site and off-site, have the ability to fully understand and analyze various scenarios both proactively and reactively with the best information available at hand," said Vic Merjanian, Chief Executive Officer of Titan HST. "We're proud to have supported the dedicated personnel at the NFL in navigating this environment using next-gen communication technology, so that they could help keep fans safe and provide an enjoyable experience at the biggest sporting event of the year."

Armed with the platform, staff, vendors, and security personnel at the game were able to ensure a smooth, safe event and positive fan experience through myriad capabilities, including but not limited to:

  • Seamlessly and rapidly raising requests for help at the event

  • Automating security and logistics at the entrance to the event to ensure a safe and smooth flow of guests in and out of the venue

  • Instantly deploying mass communications to users as needed

The Titan HST system reduces emergency response time on average by 50 percent through a host of cutting-edge technology features, including:

  • Anyone in the Titan HST system with a cell phone, smartphone or computer can communicate via mobile app, web portal, text message and email.

  • Next-Gen Hardware deployed throughout the stadium allows individuals with Titan HST Alert Cards to quickly and discreetly request help to their location without the need for a mobile phone.

  • Micro-Location Beacon Pros and Beacons deployed at approximately 1,000 locations throughout the venue allow security, dispatch and first responders to instantly know the location of individuals requesting help down to the section.

  • Multi-lingual, real-time translation allows users to speak to first responders or system administrators to tell them the specifics of their emergency and get help immediately in over a dozen languages, including English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Arabic. Titan HST also meets accessibility requirements for users that are deaf, blind, visually impaired or motor impaired.

  • Augmented reality allows rescuers to see through walls, crowds, the dark, underground subways, building collapses, rubble, smoke, fire and more, offering you almost superpowers and X-ray vision during no-visibility conditions.

  • Mesh Networking for off-network use along with Redundant Connectivity with cellular, Wi-Fi and LAN coupled with redundant broadcast notification methods (app push notification, text messages, e-mail, web notification, social media, auto-calls and voice-recorded calls) ensures that high volume messages are sent via multiple channels.

  • Enhanced geo-redundant infrastructure is designed to maximize the likelihood of emergency notifications going through even when there is a local emergency such as an earthquake or power outage. Titan HST's secure server infrastructure is multi-region available with 99.99 percent minimum uptime, maximizing the system's availability during the worst emergencies.

  • Crowdsourced data provides administrators and emergency personnel with information regarding emergency SOS alerts and community safety check-in status. Users can also provide updated information in real time during an emergency by commenting on broadcast messages sent by administrators.

  • Secure infrastructure and user data with end-to-end encryption to ensure security efficacy by incorporating dozens of industry best practices and proprietary security measures independently reviewed by external third parties.

High-occupancy venues across the country have implemented the Titan HST end-to-end security solution to maximize safety. From major voting sites during election time to sporting facilities, Titan HST is standard for next-gen effective mass communication in crisis. To learn more about Titan HST, please contact us.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-hst-provides-emergency-communication--business-continuity-services-for-nfl--super-bowl-lvi-301491014.html

SOURCE Titan HST

