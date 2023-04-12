U.S. markets closed

TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 3rd

PR Newswire
·1 min read

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. will release its first quarter 2023 financial results, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 3rd to be followed by a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, May 4th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed using the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/142089563 or on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx).  Listeners should access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the live event.

A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx) soon after the live event.

In order to participate in the real-time teleconference, with live audio Q&A, participants should use one of the following dial in numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1 833 470 1428
United States: 1 404 975 4839
All other locations:  https://www.netroadshow.com/conferencing/global-numbers?confId=49078

Participants Access Code: 487571

About Titan: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Titan International, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Titan International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-3rd-301795977.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.