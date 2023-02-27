U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.75
    +33.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,056.00
    +230.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,131.25
    +134.25 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.90
    +17.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.60
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.17 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0290 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    21.39
    +0.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0078 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0050
    -0.4010 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,757.73
    +560.58 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.53
    -1.52 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,942.72
    +64.06 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Titan International and USW Call for Restrictions on Products Made from Russian Petroleum Inputs

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) and United Steelworkers (USW) today called for restrictions on downstream products made from Russian petroleum inputs, citing in particular concerns over imports of off-the-road (OTR) tires from India.

United Steelworkers Logo
United Steelworkers Logo

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan International, stated, "Imports of Indian OTR tires increased by close to 38% in 2022 compared to 2021. India was not among the nations to ban imports of Russian oil products, including the production of the by-product, carbon black, which is a key ingredient the production of OTR tries. It is vital to our industry that we intensify our efforts to bring light to and close loopholes in the issued sanctions to Russia."

Titan and the USW sent the following joint letter to the White House:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President,

We write on behalf of the domestic industry and its workers producing off-the-road tires (OTR tires) in the United States to alert you to serious concerns about imports of OTR tires from India that are undermining the integrity of our country's ban on imports of petroleum products from the Russian Federation. In order for these vitally important sanctions on Russian oil exports to have their intended effect, we urge you to take action to ensure that downstream products made in third countries from Russian petroleum products – such as OTR tires from India – are also subject to import restrictions.

As background, Titan International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of OTR tires and wheels, which are used on a wide variety of off-the-road equipment, including in agriculture, mining, construction, and industrial applications. Titan operates six manufacturing facilities in the United States, in Des Moines, IA, Freeport, IL, Quincy, IL, Bryan, OH, Union City, TN, and Saltville, VA. Titan's workers are represented by the United Steelworkers union (USW), which, as you are well aware, is the largest industrial union in North America. We believe a thriving domestic OTR tire industry is vital to our ability to equip America's farmers and miners, as well as to support much-needed infrastructure construction and industrial applications. During the pandemic, our industry was deemed an essential industry, and Titan made significant investments to remain in operation and keep its workers safe so it could continue to serve its customers.

Unfortunately, Titan and the USW have experienced firsthand the injury that unfair foreign trade practices cause to domestic producers and workers. Titan and the USW have fought together for fair trade for many years, and we currently are defending antidumping and countervailing duty orders on OTR tires from India that were imposed in 2017.

In the last year, we have faced a new threat from Indian producers: their ability to leverage access to cheap, sanctioned Russian petroleum products to drive down tire prices and propel injurious exports to the United States. One of the key inputs to the production of OTR tires is carbon black, which is produced by combusting petroleum products. Thus, a country that is able to access plentiful supplies of low-priced oil will have a significant advantage in the market for OTR tires.

While we commend the Administration for bringing many of our allies together to implement bans on imports of Russian oil products similar to the ban we imposed in March of 2022 in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, we note that India has not joined these efforts. To the contrary, India, the third largest oil importer in the world, has surged into one of Russia's top export destinations for petroleum products.1 In 2022, Russia replaced Iraq as India's top source of oil imports, accounting for a quarter of India's total oil imports.2 By December of 2022, India was importing more than a million barrels a day from Russia, more than any other country (including China).3 Indeed, India's oil imports from Russia in December of 2022 were 33 times higher than they had been a year earlier.4

During the same period in which India has ramped up imports of cheap Russian oil, Indian exports of OTR tires to the United States have grown rapidly. Since the U.S. ban was imposed in March of 2022, average monthly U.S. imports of OTR tires from India have jumped by 37.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.5 In short, access to plentiful quantities of low-priced Russian oil has artificially lowered the costs of production for our Indian competitors and spurred a harmful flood of OTR tire imports. In our view, this not only directly harms U.S. producers and workers in an essential domestic industry – India's practices also undermine our national security. India's Russian oil imports weaken the effectiveness of the oil import ban and help fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

For all of these reasons, we respectfully request that your Administration consider imposing import restrictions on downstream products made in third countries with Russian petroleum inputs. These restrictions will help level the playing field for domestic producers of such products and their workers, such as Titan and the USW. More importantly, such restrictions will strengthen the integrity of existing sanctions on Russia and ensure the U.S. does not become an unwitting target for oil-dependent foreign goods made in countries that refuse to join the United States in banning Russian oil exports.

We would be pleased to provide further information to your staff and meet with them at their convenience to discuss these important issues.

Sincerely,                                 

______________________________
Paul G. Reitz
CEO & President
Titan International, Inc.


______________________________
Thomas M. Conway
International President
United Steelworkers

About Titan: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

1 See "India's Russian oil imports highest ever, makes up for 25% of all oil import," Hindustan Times (Jan. 15, 2023).
2 See id.
3 See Charles Kennedy, "India's Oil Imports From Russia Jump 33 Times To Record High," OilPrice.com (Jan. 16, 2023).
4 See id.
5 U.S. imports for consumption of OTR tires from India, comparing imports from April through December of 2022 to the same period in 2021 under HTS 4011.20.1025, 4011.20.1035, 4011.20.5030, 4011.20.5050, 4011.61.0000, 4011.62.0000, 4011.63.0000, 4011.69.0090, 4011.92.0000, 4011.93.4000, 4011.93.8000, 4011.94.4000, and 4011.94.8000.

Titan International, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Titan International)
Titan International, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Titan International)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-and-usw-call-for-restrictions-on-products-made-from-russian-petroleum-inputs-301756487.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • U.S. retailers' ocean shipping price woes ending as new delays threaten

    Collapsing ocean shipping rates are not all good news for U.S. retailers, who paid as much as $20,000 to move a container of goods during the worst pandemic disruptions, as they now are bracing for delays due to plummeting demand. Carriers like MSC and Maersk are trying to prop up prices by cancelling voyages and that could spark a new round of cargo delays as containers get bumped from one ship to the next, experts said ahead of a major U.S. ocean shipping conference in Long Beach, California, this week. The event, called TPM23, marks the unofficial kickoff of the container shipping contract negotiating season when carriers and their U.S. customers ranging from Walmart Inc to mom and pop merchants and exporters of all stripes hammer out annual price and volume agreements.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Carvana’s Tale of Debt and Losses Looks a Lot Like Old Hertz

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Carvana Co. more than doubled in the month leading up to Thursday’s awful fourth-quarter earnings report.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestBy the time the numbers hit shortly af

  • Retirees struggling to stay afloat: How to keep health and economic issues from draining your savings

    As physical and mental health problems become more pronounced with age, retirees run the risk of using up their savings and investments.

  • Citigroup expects $190 million of costs tied to Russia wind-down

    Citi, which had the largest presence in Russia among U.S. banks, nearly two years ago said it would exit the retail business in the country as part of a retreat from some overseas markets. It later expanded the scope of its exit to include its local commercial banking unit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and forecast charges of around $170 million. Besides Citigroup, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also scaling back their businesses in Russia.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • War in Ukraine Drives New Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

    A year of war in Ukraine has highlighted the return of oil as a source of U.S. financial influence and geopolitical power, with the West shunning most Russian energy.

  • London’s Oil Party Week Is Back With Talk of Coming Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry’s biggest party is properly returning to London for the first time since the pandemic, and the hottest topic will be whether prices are gearing up for a major rally. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ U

  • Global Miners Gear Up for Energy Transition With Deals and Investments

    ADELAIDE, Australia—Global miners are spending billions of dollars on deals and raising budgets for new projects in a bet on the energy transition, changing course from a decadelong focus on shareholder payouts. BHP Group , the world’s biggest miner by market value, is close to completing its biggest acquisition since 2011 with copper-and-gold miner OZ Minerals recommending its shareholders vote in favor of the more-than $6 billion bid. Two months ago, Rio Tinto PLC bought out minority shareholders in Canada-listed Turquoise Hill Resources in a $3.1 billion deal to get more exposure to a giant copper deposit in Mongolia.

  • Analysis-CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost advantage in electric vehicles. China's CATL has offered smaller domestic electric-vehicle makers discounted prices on batteries, according to four people with knowledge of the terms. The discount offers included a clause that shocked the auto industry after a year of rising prices: a built-in assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve, three of the people said.

  • Frackers Increase Spending but See Limited Gains

    U.S. oil and gas producers raked in profits last year, but inflation and inventory cloud their 2023 prospects.