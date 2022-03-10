U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,235.00
    -40.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,956.00
    -309.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,550.50
    -184.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.90
    -26.40 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.32
    +4.62 (+4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.40
    +24.20 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.43 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    -1.56 (-4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3180
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8640
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,233.57
    -2,703.59 (-6.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.48
    -47.87 (-5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.30
    -90.42 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
COMING UP:

February CPI preview: Consumer prices likely set fresh 40-year high

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Titan Machinery Inc. to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2022 Results on March 24, 2022

Titan Machinery Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • TITN
    TITN

WEST FARGO, N.D., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, followed by an investor conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, April 7, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13726306.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.titanmachinery.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek, jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com
646-277-1263


