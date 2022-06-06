U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.25
    +43.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,151.00
    +263.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,728.50
    +177.50 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    +20.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.00
    +0.13 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.45 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6920
    -0.1680 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,416.05
    +1,707.05 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.75
    +22.95 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.66
    +85.71 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Titan Medical Appoints Bill Fahey as Vice President, Manufacturing and Operations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Titan Medical
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TMDI
Titan Medical
Titan Medical

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced the appointment of Bill Fahey as Vice President, Manufacturing and Operations. In this new role, Mr. Fahey will be a key member of the senior leadership team and be responsible for both in-house and contract manufacturing relationships. He will also be working closely with Titan’s product development and the quality and regulatory affairs teams as the company completes its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application and, following IDE approval, proceed to human clinical trials.

“Bill brings the necessary skills, experience and energy to our Chapel Hill operations to get the Enos project across the line,” stated Paul Cataford, Interim President, CEO and Board Chair. “We remain focused on our IDE application and Bill brings a track record of successful operations leadership to ensure we meet our goals on-time and with excellence.”

Mr. Fahey brings more than 20 years of product development, manufacturing and commercialization experience in the medical device industry. Mr. Fahey has been responsible for creating and leading product development engineering teams and processes to meet regulatory requirements, execute on strategy and foster cross-functional efficiency and accountability. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Precision Spine/Spinal USA, a spinal implant company where he drove multiple product releases and line extensions that were manufactured in-house. Before joining Precision Spine, Bill spent over five years with Orthofix/Blackstone Medical Inc. as Sr. Director of Engineering. He also held a product development position in Stryker's Spine division. Mr. Fahey holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.

"I am excited to join Titan Medical at such a transformational time. My work over the past two decades has prepared me for this position with Titan and I look forward to applying my background and experience as the company prepares for clinical trials and progresses to commercial production," said Mr. Fahey.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with operations in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is focused on enhancing robotic assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos™ robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications.

Enos™ is a trademark of Titan Medical Inc.

For more information, visit www.titanmedicalinc.com and follow @TitanMedical on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, which reflect the current expectations of management of the company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, references to: the company’s focus on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery; the company’s intention to complete an IDE application and, following IDE approval, proceed to human clinical trials; the Enos system providing a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements; and the company’s intention to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications with the Enos system. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
Kristen Galfetti
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1-781-869-2553
investors@titanmedicalinc.com

###


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • What Is Tesla's Stock Actually Worth?

    Valuing stocks is difficult enough at the best of times, but it's a lot harder in Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) case. The short answer is that issues shouldn't unduly trouble a long-term investor, but be aware the stock price will be moved around by these matters. There's an investment case for buying Tesla stock that isn't overly focused on these two debates.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Futures rebound as China ADRs rally; growth stocks rise

    Shares of Didi Global Inc surged 48.6% in premarket trading after a report that regulators were preparing as early as this week to allow the ride-hailing firm's mobile app back on domestic app stores. Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun Ltd, whose apps will also be restored, climbed 22.9% and 20.6%, respectively. The upbeat mood was also underpinned by signs of Beijing and Shanghai returning to normal life after China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB), Chitwant Kohli, Has Just Spent CA$84k Buying 200% More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Chitwant Kohli, the Independent Director of Aurora...

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    What's Warren Buffett's favorite holding period for a stock? Forever. Granted, even Buffett doesn't always hang onto stocks for a long time. But his preference is to do so. Some stocks that Buffett and his team have bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.