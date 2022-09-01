Titan Security Group Announces Acquisition of Prudential Security, Inc.

Acquisition expands Titan's service footprint to 14 states

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Security Group, LLC ("Titan"), a leading provider of security solutions headquartered in Chicago, IL, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the security staffing operation of Prudential Security, Inc. ("Prudential"), a security solutions provider based in Taylor, Michigan. Titan is a portfolio company of Quad C Management, Inc.

Titan Security Group

"We are very excited to welcome the Prudential team to the Titan family," said Dave Pack, CEO of Titan. "Our organizations are very complementary, with shared values, culture, and focus on providing a high level of service to our clients and team members. Together, we are better positioned to be a leading regional provider of high-end security services."

Titan's acquisition of Prudential adds over 700 team members to the Titan brand and expands their existing service area to 14 states including Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

"This is an exciting collaboration," said Pack. "Our acquisition strategy is to identify like-minded companies, such as Prudential. Applying our combined talent and resources will lead to new opportunities for our clients and team members."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Security ProAdvisors LLC represented Prudential Security Inc. in the transaction.

About Titan Security

Titan Security is one of the largest security services firms in the U.S. providing security staffing, consulting, and systems integration of enterprise security solutions including video surveillance, electronic access control, turnstiles, biometrics, visitor management, alarm monitoring and other solutions throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, Northern Indiana and Southern Wisconsin. Learn more about Titan at https://www.titan-security.com.

About Prudential

Prudential Security is a recognized leader in the security industry, providing a full range of security solutions to its clients in a wide range of industries. Prudential has built its business with a strong foundation of customer service and responsiveness. Prudential's longtime management team responds attentively to client concerns and issues, developing relationships with all clients, and forming a longstanding base of business, allowing Prudential to grow into one of the most sought-after security providers in the country.

Story continues

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, food & beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation/logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4.0 billion of capital in 80 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at https://www.quadcmanagement.com.

Media Outlets:

Titan Security Group

Stephen Johnson

sjohnson@titan-security.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-security-group-announces-acquisition-of-prudential-security-inc-301615780.html

SOURCE Titan Security Group