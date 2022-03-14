U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

TitanHQ Bolsters Their Burgeoning US Growth With 12 High Profile Strategic New Hires

TitanHQ
·5 min read

TitanHQ New US Hires

TitanHQ New US Hires
TitanHQ New US Hires

GALWAY, Ireland & SHELTON, Conn., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast after the appointment of channel chief Jeff Benedetti, TitanHQ has bolstered their blistering U.S. growth with no less than 12 strategic new hires to service the U.S. and Canadian MSP market. The new hires bring significant channel experience from their roles in Datto, Skout Cybersecurity, Barracuda and Agile Blue. The new North American team kicked off from TitanHQ's new North American office in Shelton, Connecticut, and include:

Eric Morano, Director of Channel Development:
15 years of sales leadership and GTM experience at Datto, Skout Cybersecurity (BarracudaMSP), AgileBlue XDR, CDW, and Verizon. Responsible for optimizing TitanHQ's partner engagement and growth.

Craig Somma, Channel Account Manager:
25 years of technology sales GTM leadership at Tech Dept, Micro Warehouse and Gov Connection.

Joseph Rende, Channel Account Manager:
10+ years of Channel Sales Experience at Gartner and Datto

Pat DeAngelis, Channel Account Manager:
10+ years of MSP technology experience at Datto, Threatlocker and Armor Cybersecurity.

Jeff Brown, Channel Account Manager:
10+ years of sales experience at Datto, SKOUT Cybersecurity, Agile Blue.

Alex De Los Santos, Account Executive:
8 years of sales experience at Datto and ADP.

Alex Nankervis, Account Executive:
8 years of sales experience at Datto and Indeed.

Kyle Leyerzapf, Account Executive:
5 years of sales experience at Datto.

Marc Bonnaci, Sales Development:
7 years of sales and professional experience most recently at Agile Blue.

Patrick Barry, Account Executive:
6 years sales and accounts experience with Accu-Tech Corporation and Maxim Healthcare.

Jamal Ibrahim, Account Executive:
4 years account management experience with Altium and RCG.

The team will be led by channel chief Mr. Jeff Benedetti.

The new hires come after an exciting, productive and busy three-month period for TitanHQ with a number of highlights including:

1.
December: Launched SpamTitan Plus Anti Phishing
SpamTitan Plus provides leading-edge, AI-driven anti-phishing prevention with the newest "zero-day" threat protection and intelligence. SpamTitan Plus provides better coverage than the current market leaders, with significant uplifts in phishing link detections and much faster detection speeds. The product has been received very enthusiastically in the market and is providing customers with a 1.5x increase in unique phishing detections than incumbent market leaders.

2.
January: Jeff Benedetti announced as North American sales leader
Channel veteran Jeff Benedetti joined the company to lead North American sales and go-to-market efforts as TitanHQ continues to expand its presence in the region. His team will also relaunch a new TitanHQ partner program in April.

Benedetti comes to TitanHQ with almost two decades of successful sales and go-to-market leadership experience in security and technology markets. Most recently, Jeff led Sales and Marketing at SKOUT Cybersecurity, which was acquired by Barracuda Networks in the summer of 2021. Benedetti was the Director of US Sales at Datto, where he was instrumental in driving partner growth and expansion while the company achieved unicorn status and an acquisition by Vista Private Equity in 2017. He also held previous leadership roles at Apple Inc and Tech Depot.

3.
Record-breaking January and February 2022 growth milestones
TitanHQ continues their impressive growth trajectory delivering milestone January and February growth figures with the highest revenue and new MSP partner figures in their 20-year history. Their best-in-class SaaS Cybersecurity Platform delivers a layered security solution to prevent user vulnerability. The platform play is resonating strongly with the MSP community with over 2,200 MSPs using the platform on a daily basis.

4.
February: Acquisition of Cyber Risk Aware and launch of SafeTitan
TitanHQ completed the acquisition of Cyber Risk Aware and launched SafeTitan security awareness training. Established in 2016, Cyber Risk Aware is a global leader in security awareness and mitigation of human cyber risk, assisting companies to help their staff protect the company network.

Cyber Risk Aware delivers real-time cyber security awareness training to staff in response to actual staff network behavior. This intuitive and real-time security awareness training reduces the likelihood users will be impacted by the latest threats such as ransomware, BEC attacks and data breaches, whilst also enabling organizations to meet compliance obligations. Leading global businesses that trust Cyber Risk Aware include Standard Charter, Glen Dimplex and Invesco.

The acquisition will further bolster TitanHQ's already extensive security offering. The combination of intelligent security awareness training with phishing simulation and TitanHQ's advanced email protection and DNS security solutions creates a powerful, multi-layered cybersecurity platform that secures end users from compromise. This is the go-to cybersecurity platform for IT Managed Service Providers and internal IT teams.

Initial demand for SafeTitan security awareness training and phishing simulation has been seismic with both MSPs and IT departments with enormous interest across the globe.

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 20-year-old multi-award-winning cybersecurity business. We protect end users for over 8,500 businesses and 2,500 MSP partners. Our secure platform protects your users from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other end user compromises.

Most importantly, our products were built from the ground up for MSPs. We save MSPs support and engineering time by stopping problems at the source while also providing ideal products to sell in your technology stack.

For more information on TitanHQ, visit www.TitanHQ.com

PR Contact: Dryden Geary

Tel : 353 91 545555

Related Images






Image 1: TitanHQ New US Hires


TitanHQ 12 New Strategic Hires








Image 2: TitanHQ Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


