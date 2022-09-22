U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

TitanHQ Wins Fivefold at the Expert Insights' Fall 2022 'Best-Of' Awards

0
TitanHQ
·2 min read

TitanHQ is delighted to be named Expert Insights "Best-Of" Award winner. TitanHQ solutions have been selected as one of the top 10 best solutions in a phenomenal five of the 'Best-Of' award winners by Expert Insights.

Experts Insights Awards

Experts Insights Awards
Experts Insights Awards

Galway, Ireland and Shelton, Connecticut, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanHQ solutions have been selected as one of the top 10 best solutions in a phenomenal five of the 'Best-Of' award winners by Expert Insights and the top featured solution in email security and email archiving. The company has been awarded a Fall 2022 Expert Insights 'Best-Of' award for the following categories :

View all the award-winning categories

The big winners at the 2022 awards were TitanHQ, Connectwise, Crowdstrike and ESET. The Expert Insights "Best-Of awards" recognize the world's best cybersecurity companies across multiple categories. They showcase the most innovative and effective solutions that provide powerful benefits to their users, highlighting up to notable 11 vendors in each category. Awards are based on numerous factors including: product features, ease of use, market presence, and customer satisfaction scores. The Best-Of award winners are carefully chosen by its in-house team of editors, based on extensive research of each solution in terms of performance and functionality, customer reviews and how they compare to other vendors in the market.

"These awards are designed to help organizations around the world find the right cybersecurity solutions and services they need, at a time when record levels of cyber-attacks are putting companies and their users at risk." - Expert Insights

"We are honored that TitanHQ was named as a Fall 2022 winner of Expert Insights Best-Of award for phishing simulation, email security, security awareness training, web security and email archiving," said TitanHQ CEO, Ronan Kavanagh. "Our cloud-based platform allows partners and MSPs to take advantage of TitanHQ's proven technology so they can sell, implement and deliver our advanced network security solutions directly to their client base."

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ offers a best-in-class SaaS Cybersecurity Platform delivering a layered security solution to prevent user vulnerability. Our MSP-centric platform enables our partners to generate recurring revenue through the sale of our solutions to SMBs and to scale and effectively manage their own businesses.

TitanHQ provides solutions for:

  • Advanced email phishing protection with AI-driven, zero-day threat intel

  • Leading edge malware and ransomware detection and protection

  • Proactive prevention from malicious web threats and attacks

  • Security Awareness Training (SAT) powering human layer protection

  • Email Data Protection (EDP) via email archiving and encryption solutions

  • Regulatory and legal compliance

Contact Information:
Geraldine Hunt
Senior Marketing Manager
info@titanhq.com
091 545555

Related Images






Image 1: Experts Insights Awards


Experts Insights Awards - Fall 2022



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


