U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,293.00
    -127.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,071.75
    -54.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.60
    -11.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.06
    -1.38 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.29 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    +1.65 (+10.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3610
    -0.2090 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,381.88
    +1,439.75 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.84
    +77.35 (+6.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.15
    -88.56 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Titanium Corporation Announces Receipt of a $1.34 Million Non-Repayable Funding Contribution Toward the CVW™ Horizon Project from Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Titanium Corporation Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a non-repayable payment of $1.34 million ($1.49 million less a 10% holdback) from Natural Resource Canada’s Clean Growth Program (“Clean Growth Program”). The payment is under the Non-Repayable Contribution Agreement (“the Agreement”) for $1.96 million of funding toward the CVW™ Horizon Project announced on January 19, 2021. The Agreement has provided funding toward the eligible expenditures of an engineering work program, for the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The work program has included validation engineering for the CVW™ Horizon Project facilities, including the concentrator plant, minerals plant and transload facility and associated Class 3 engineering capital cost estimates. The payment is for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

“We wish to acknowledge the valuable support of the Clean Growth Program, in advancing the commercialization of our CVW™ sustainable technology,” commented Scott Nelson, Titanium’s President and CEO. “The completion of Class 3 engineering and cost estimates has enabled our Company and Canadian Natural Resources Limited to focus on technical and economic analysis and potential business structures for the next phases of the project. Titanium is also updating Government funding agencies and assessing financing alternatives for the Company.”

The Clean Growth Program is a Government of Canada collaborative approach to advance clean technologies toward commercial readiness so that natural resources operations can better reduce their impacts on air, land, and water, while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs. Titanium has also been awarded funding for the CVW™ Horizon Project by Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Emissions Reduction Alberta, and Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Fund.

About Titanium Corporation

Titanium's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon and other titanium-based minerals. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC". For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

About Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program

Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program is a $155-million investment fund for clean technology research, development and demonstration in Canada’s energy, mining and forest sectors. The program helps advance emerging clean technologies toward commercial readiness so that natural resource operations can further reduce their environmental impacts such as GHG emissions while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking information

This news release includes forward-looking statements about expected future events, including, but not limited to, the quality and availability of financing alternatives for the Company; and the specifics of the business structures for the next phases of the CVW™ Horizon Project. Forward-looking statements typically use words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions may occur in the future. Although Titanium believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and you should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the availability of financing alternatives for the Company; and the timing and commencement of the next phases of the CVW™ Horizon Project. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to source financing alternatives on acceptable terms, or at all; and that future outcomes may cause delays in the next phases of the CVW™ Horizon Project or its cancellation. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Scott Nelson

Hansine Ullberg

President & CEO

Vice President Finance & CFO

Tel: (403) 561-0439

Tel: (403) 750-9311

Email: snelson@titaniumcorporation.com

Email: hullberg@titaniumcorporation.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Earnings Update: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ), which a week ago released some...

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On China Data, Tesla Autopilot Probe, Nvidia, DocuSign Near Buys In Choppy Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures fell on China economic data. Watch Nvidia and DocuSign in a choppy market rally. The U.S. is probing Tesla Autopilot

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Gold Stalls as UBS Tells Buyers ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped after finishing strongly last week, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.Bullion had been clawing back some ground over the past week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent prices tumbling on bets the Federal Reserve may start paring back massive monetary stimulus soon. This week, investors will parse through a speech by Chair Jerome Powell, as well as

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • Why Sonos Shares Surged Friday After Hours

    Smart speaker and sound accessory company Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) was one of the top gainers after hours Friday. Here’s why shares of Sonos were surging late Friday. What Happened: A ruling by U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock showed that tech giant Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) infringed on five patents owned by Sonos, Bloomberg reported. The ruling puts Sonos one step closer in a global battle against Google that could keep several products from reaching