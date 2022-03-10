Titanium Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting and Intention to Change Its Name to CVW CleanTech Inc.

Titanium Corporation Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held yesterday. At the Meeting, the five nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated January 27, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company: Darren Morcombe (Chairman), John Brussa (lead independent director), Bruce Griffin, John Kowal and Moss Kadey. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company. Shareholders also approved and ratified the Company's stock option plan, deferred share unit plan, restricted share unit plan.



Titanium is also pleased to announce that, pursuant to the approval provided by its shareholders at the Meeting, it intends to amend its articles to change its legal name to CVW CleanTech Inc. The Company's board of directors and shareholders have approved the corporate name change to CVW CleanTech Inc. and completion of the name change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Titanium Corporation

Titanium is a clean technology innovator focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. Titanium Corporation's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oilsands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings, while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created with the production and export of zircon and titanium, essential ingredients in the ceramics and pigment industries.

For further information, please contact:

Darren Morcombe Ingrid Meger Executive Chair Vice President Finance & CFO (+41) 79205 2687 (403) 862-8325 pr@titaniumcorporation.com imeger@titaniumcorporation.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



