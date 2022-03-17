U.S. markets closed

Titanium Dioxide Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 25 Bn by 2027, Currently East Asia Accounts for the Largest Share of Over 30%

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Titanium Dioxide Market By Grade (Anatase, Rutile), By Application (Plastic, Pulp & Paper, Cosmetics, Paints & coatings) & Region - Forecast to 2019-2027

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Titanium Dioxide market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 5% between 2019 and 2027. The market is expected to reach US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2027.

Significant consumption of titanium dioxide pigments in automotive, owing to high refractive index will spur sales in the foreseeable future. Further, increasing popularity for flexible plastic manufacturing in packaging industry will push the market towards a profitable future. The ongoing shift towards hydrometallurgical production generates novel opportunities for titanium dioxide manufacturers who hope to gain an attractive profit margin. The market is poised to witness a growth rate of over 5% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4641

Global titanium dioxide market is consolidated in nature. Leading players such as Chemours, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Lomon-Billions and Tronox account for more than 60% market share. Companies are working with customers on sustainable pricing based on total business value. Also, leading players are engaged in improving manufacturing circuit through capacity expansion to encounter consumer demand. It is estimated that the market will experience capacity addition of 200,000 to 300,000 Tons every year

Paints & Coatings to Proliferate, Infrastructure Construction Spending to Act as Growth Lever
The paints & coatings segment led the titanium dioxide industry in 2018, covering a total share of more than 60%.

The paints & coatings industry consumed an estimated 3.5 million tonnes of titanium dioxide in 2019. Due to its durability and clear characteristics, titanium dioxide is significantly being used in automotive paints.

The high refractive index makes it ideal for vehicle pigments. Rising infrastructure spending in developing countries is proving to be a decisive factor driving the demand for coatings, which is expected to draw extensive capital within the titanium dioxide market.

Increasing product utilization in the redecoration and refurbishment sectors as a whitening component is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the titanium dioxide industry over the coming decade.

To learn more about Titanium Dioxide Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4641

Key Segments Covered in the Titanium Dioxide Industry Survey
By Grade

  • Anatase

  • Rutile

By Application

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Plastic

  • Pulp & Paper

  • Cosmetics

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape
Global titanium dioxide market is consolidated in nature. Leading players such as Chemours, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Lomon-Billions and Tronox account for more than 60% market share. Companies are working with customers on sustainable pricing based on total business value. Also, leading players are engaged in improving manufacturing circuit through capacity expansion to encounter consumer demand. It is estimated that the market will experience capacity addition of 200,000 to 300,000 Tons every year.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4641

Key players in the Titanium Dioxide Market

  • Tronox Limited

  • Kronos Worldwide Inc.

  • Cristal, Huntsman Corporation

  • Evonik Industries Inc.

  • Argex Titanium Inc.

  • The Chemours Company

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Per capita consumption of titanium dioxide in China is about 1.1 kilograms per year, compared with 2.7 kilograms for Western Europe and the United States

  • In terms of revenue, paints & coatings is the leading application in the global titanium dioxide market with more than 1.4x growth, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period

  • Plastic segment will grow 1.7X during the forecast years. This can be attributed to benefits such as enhanced heat resistance, light resistance and weather resistance of plastic products, protecting plastic products from invasion of UV Rays, improving the mechanical capacity and electrical performance of plastic products

  • East Asia is a leading contributor in the supply and demand of titanium dioxide supported by low cost of production and increased use of titanium dioxide in various end uses and in major emerging economies such as Japan, China and South Korea.

  • Rutile has a titanium dioxide content of 94–96%, making it highly desirable as a feedstock. Rutile will witness healthy single digit growth of more than 4% during the forecast.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Sodium Sulphite Market Analysis- Due to the recycling of waste water and other water systems, the water treatment sector is expected to maintain a stable share of the sodium sulphite market. In addition to its application in the paper and water treatment industries, sodium sulphite is also utilised as a scavenger in high and medium pressure steam boilers to prevent caustic embrittlement. The global sodium sulphite market is growing due to rising demand for technical grade in the water treatment industry. Because of its reducing capabilities, sodium sulphite is employed as a preservative in the food business to keep food from spoiling quickly.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Forecast- The industrial cleaning chemicals market is predicted to increase at a positive rate during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness about health, safety, and hygiene. During the forecast period, one of the primary driving reasons for the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market would be the robust industrial growth seen in developing areas. Automobile production has also seen considerable expansion. As a result of these reasons, demand for industrial cleaning chemicals is predicted to rise around the world, with the industry poised for significant expansion.

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Size- Disinfectants and antimicrobial compounds are used to kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. Disinfectants are mostly utilized as surface-active agents, which are applied to the surface of inanimate objects, materials, or tissues prior to surgery to avoid infection. Disinfectants and antimicrobial compounds either limit the reproduction of germs by destroying their cell walls or hinder the growth of microorganisms by interfering with their metabolic activity. Antimicrobial agents in paint, floor coverings, home textiles, and other construction materials will see substantial expansion as disinfectant and antimicrobial chemicals.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


