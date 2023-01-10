Titanium dioxide market to grow by 5.36% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing demand for lightweight vehicles will drive growth - Technavio
Titanium dioxide market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, Venator Materials Plc, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), type (sulfate process and chloride process), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The titanium dioxide market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the titanium dioxide market was valued at USD 17,233.93 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,274.44 million. The titanium dioxide market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,899.93 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.66%, according to Technavio.
Titanium dioxide market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global titanium dioxide market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers titanium dioxide, namely TR 315 Rutile Type Titanium Dioxide.
CATHAY INDUSTRIES - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as FERROTINT White F31 and CATHAYCOAT White TA38.
Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. - The company offers a wide range of titanium dioxide products, such as RC 82, RC 84, RC 86, and RC 823.
Global titanium dioxide market – Market dynamics
Major drivers -
Increasing use of TiO2 as an absorbent of pollutants
Rising use of TiO2 in ceramic industry
Growing demand for lightweight vehicles
Key challenges -
Rise in price of TiO2
Concerns related to the carcinogenic effect of TiO2
High availability of substitutes
What are the key data covered in this titanium dioxide market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the titanium dioxide market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the titanium dioxide market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the titanium dioxide market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of titanium dioxide market vendors
Titanium Dioxide Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6,899.93 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.36
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Group DF Ltd., Grupa Azoty SA, Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd., NINGBO XINFU TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO. LTD., Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PRECHEZA AS, Tayca Corp., The Chemours Co., The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Venator Materials Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global titanium dioxide market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Paints - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Sulfate process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Chloride process - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co. Ltd.
12.4 CATHAY INDUSTRIES
12.5 Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d.
12.6 CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd.
12.7 Evonik Industries AG
12.8 Hangzhou Harmony Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA
12.10 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
12.11 Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd.
12.12 Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.13 Panzhihua Haifengxin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
12.14 Tayca Corp.
12.15 The Chemours Co.
12.16 Tronox Holdings Plc
12.17 Venator Materials Plc
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
