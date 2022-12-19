Titanium Dioxide Market is Projected to Reach US$ 31.24 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Titanium Dioxide Market is expected to reach US$ 31.24 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Titanium Dioxide Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Titanium Dioxide Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Its wide range of applications such as paints, adhesives, coatings, printing inks, ceramics, disinfectants, cosmetics, and others.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Titanium Dioxide Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Process Type (Sulfate and Chloride).

By Grade (Rutile and Anatase).

By Product Type (Pigmentary and Ultrafine).

By Application Type (Food, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Pulp, Plastics & Rubber, Cosmetics, Printing Inks, and Others).

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Titanium Dioxide Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as pigmentary and ultrafine. The pigmentary segment held the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Growing penetration of titanium dioxide as pigments in a wide array of industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, textiles, and others are the major factors driving the dominance of the segment.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as food, paints & coatings, paper & pulp, textiles, plastics & rubber, cosmetics, printing inks, and others. The paints & coatings segment accounted for a market share of more than 54.4% in 2021 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period as well.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of more than 41% in 2021, as well as the fastest-growing market for titanium dioxide during the forecast period, with China, Japan, India, and South Korea being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is majorly driven by significant economic development in the regions, the growing disposable income of consumers, and the growing penetration of titanium dioxide in a wide array of industries. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Titanium Dioxide Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

The Chemours Company

Venator Material Plc

Kronos

Lomon Billions

Tronox Holding Plc

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Titanium Dioxide Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

