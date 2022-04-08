U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Titanium Dioxide Market to be valued over USD 34.8 Bn by 2030 | MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·6 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Titanium Dioxide Market by Application (Paints & coatings, Plastic, Pulp & paper, Cosmetics and Others) - Analysis & Forecast 2022-2030

Pune, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium dioxide also known as titania or titanium oxide. It is a naturally occurring oxide obtained from rutile, anatase and ilmenite. Titanium dioxide owing to its high stability, anti-corrosive properties and high refractive index is used in broad range of applications. It finds its application in printing inks, packaging, rubber, construction, chemical fibers and water tanks among others. It is extensively use in paints and coatings application. Rising demand from automotive, construction and cosmetics industries is the major factor driving the growth of the market across the globe. However, due to its high prices and carcinogenic properties the market is highly regulated, which in turn, hampers the market growth to certain extent.

Titanium Dioxide Market by Region

Asia Pacific region stands out as the clear market leader in terms of value and volume and is expected to maintain its leadership position in the coming years. Increasing construction activities along with growing investments in the infrastructure development sector are some of the key factors driving this market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, growing automotive production is another factor spurring the market growth. India and China are the major countries driving the market growth. North America and European regions are projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. North America market is witnessing growth owing to increasing infrastructural activities in US. Moreover, growing demand for PV installations is another factor supporting the market growth in this region. The European market is projected to witness growth owing to growing automotive sector in Germany and France. Rising demand from cosmetic industry is another factor boosting the growth in European market.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/53


  1. COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

    1. Huntsman Corporation

    2. The Chemours Company

    3. Evonik Industries

    4. Cristal

    5. Tronox Limited

    6. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

    7. NL Industries, Inc.

    8. Kronos Worldwide Inc

    9. Argex Titanium Inc.

    10. Tayca Corporation

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Titanium Dioxide Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/53


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Titanium Dioxide Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Titanium Dioxide Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Titanium Dioxide Market Sizing, Analysis Tables


Buy Now the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/53


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Titanium Dioxide Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Titanium Dioxide Market?

  • What is the potential of the Titanium Dioxide Market?

Additional vendors profiles can be added based on client business requirements

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/titanium-dioxide-market-53


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.


CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


