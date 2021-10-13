U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Titanium Market by Product Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Market by Product Type (Titanium Dioxide, Titanium Metal), By End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA & South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global titanium market size is projected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2021 to USD 33.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2026.

Titanium dioxide is demanded in various end-use industries including paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, paper, and others, whereas titanium metal get widely used in aerospace & defense, chemical & process industry, energy & power, desalination, and others, due to its advantages properties such as high durability, temperature resistance, lightweight, and highly stiff. However, the global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of titanium industries which has decreased the demand for titanium in 2020.

Titanium Metal Product Type is the fastest-growing Product Type of Titanium, in terms of value.

The titanium metal finds wide uses in various end-use industries. Some of the major industries include aerospace & defense, chemical & process industry, energy & power, desalination, and others. The increasing demand from these end-use industries is expected to drive the titanium metal market during the forecasted period.

Paints & Coatings is the fastest-growing end-use industry of titanium dioxide, in terms of value.

Titanium dioxide is utilized in paints and coatings for better coverage, brightness, whiteness, opacity, and durability. It finds applications in architectural coatings, automotive OEM coatings, general industrial finishes, powder coatings, waterborne paints, protective coatings, wood finishes, and other coatings. The rapidly growing housing & construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), ongoing rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income propel the paints & coatings market. In addition, technological advancements in the automotive, wood, and other industrial sectors support market growth.

Aerospace & Defense is the fastest-growing End-use Industry of Titanium Metal, in terms of value.

Titanium metal is majorly used in the production of turbine engines apart from airframes and other components. In turbine engines, titanium is used to manufacture components such as inlet cases, compressor blades, disks, and hubs, as well as spacers and seals. By weight, these turbine engines constitute about 25% of titanium and its alloys. Apart from engine components, titanium is also utilized to manufacture fasteners, landing-gear supports, springs, fail-safe straps, and numerous internal bulkhead and wing-support components in the aerospace industry.

APAC is the fastest-growing Titanium market

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global titanium market during the forecast period. The growth of the titanium industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, and the advancement of industrial technology solutions for various industries.

Due to COVID-19, titanium producers and numerous companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for titanium dioxide and titanium metal, which affected the titanium demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the titanium demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Titanium Market Size, 2026, by Volume
4.2 Titanium Market, by Product Type, 2020
4.3 Titanium Market, by End-Use Industry, 2020
4.4 Titanium Dioxide Market, by Region, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.5 Titanium Metal Market, by Region, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.6 Titanium Dioxide Market Growth, by Key Countries
4.7 Titanium Metal Market Growth, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Recovering Aerospace Market
5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Aircraft Deliveries
5.2.1.3 Thriving Construction Sector Worldwide
5.2.1.4 Increasing Trend to Develop Lightweight Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Titanium Metal
5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Policies of Governments Regarding the Production of Titanium Dioxide
5.2.2.3 Increasing Restrictions on the Sulfate Process
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Titanium Powder in Additive Manufacturing
5.2.3.2 Improvement in the Fly-To-Buy Ratio
5.2.3.3 High Adoption of Ultrafine Particles of Titanium Dioxide in Cosmetics and Construction Industries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Uncertainty About the Safety of Titanium Dioxide
5.2.4.2 Fluctuations in the Price of Raw Materials
5.2.4.3 Maintaining an Uninterrupted Supply Chain due to COVID-19
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem: Titanium Market
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Impact of COVID-19
5.8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Titanium Dioxide Market
5.8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Industry
5.9 Titanium Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios
5.9.1 Optimistic Scenario
5.9.2 Pessimistic Scenario
5.9.3 Realistic Scenario
5.10 Average Pricing Trend
5.11 Key Markets for Import/Export
5.12 Case Study Analysis
5.13 Tariff and Regulations
5.14 Patent Analysis
5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Titanium Market, by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Titanium Dioxide
6.3 Titanium Metal

7 Titanium Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Titanium Dioxide
7.2.1 Paints & Coatings
7.2.2 Plastics & Rubber
7.2.3 Paper
7.2.4 Others
7.3 Titanium Metal
7.3.1 Aerospace & Defense
7.3.2 Chemical & Process Industry
7.3.3 Energy & Power
7.3.4 Desalination
7.3.5 Others

8 Titanium Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Market Ranking
9.4 Market Evaluation Framework
9.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
9.5.1 Star
9.5.2 Pervasive
9.5.3 Participant
9.5.4 Emerging Leader
9.5.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.5.6 Business Strategy Excellence
9.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix
9.7 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix
9.7.1 Progressive Companies
9.7.2 Responsive Companies
9.7.3 Dynamic Companies
9.7.4 Starting Blocks

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Companies
10.1.1 Amg Advanced Metallurgical Group Nv
10.1.2 Venator Materials, plc
10.1.3 The Chemours Company
10.1.4 Tronox Holdings, plc
10.1.5 Lomon Billions Group
10.1.6 Titanium Metals Corporation
10.1.7 Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant Jsc (Uktmp)
10.1.8 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (Ati Metals)
10.1.9 Toho Titanium Co. Ltd.
10.1.10 Vsmpo-Avisma
10.1.11 Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
10.1.12 Ineos Group Ltd
10.1.13 Cinkarna Celje D.D.
10.1.14 Evonik Industries Ag
10.1.15 Tayca Corporation
10.1.16 Iluka Resources Limited
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.
10.2.2 Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co. Ltd.
10.2.3 Grupa Azoty Sa.
10.2.4 Swastik Interchem Private Limited
10.2.5 Kish Company, Inc.
10.2.6 Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.2.7 Avicnet Co. Inc
10.2.8 American Elements
10.2.9 Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd.
10.2.10 Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.
10.2.11 Posco

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5vrhy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


