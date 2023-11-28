Titanium Transportation Group (TSE:TTNM) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.02

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.'s (TSE:TTNM) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.02 per share on 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Titanium Transportation Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Titanium Transportation Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 40.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Titanium Transportation Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The last annual payment of CA$0.08 was flat on the annual payment from3 years ago. Titanium Transportation Group hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Titanium Transportation Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 68% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Titanium Transportation Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Titanium Transportation Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Titanium Transportation Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Titanium Transportation Group (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Titanium Transportation Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

