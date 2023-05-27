Titanium Transportation Group (TSE:TTNM) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.02

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.'s (TSE:TTNM) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.02 per share on 15th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Titanium Transportation Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Titanium Transportation Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

EPS is set to fall by 4.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 17%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Titanium Transportation Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Titanium Transportation Group has grown earnings per share at 51% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Titanium Transportation Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Titanium Transportation Group (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

