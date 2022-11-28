U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Title Resources Group Appoints New Board Members

·3 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced today that they have welcomed three members to their Board of Directors – Virginia Suliman, Ilene Topper and Ajay Waghray.

(PRNewsfoto/Title Resources Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Title Resources Group)

Virginia Suliman, Ilene Topper and Ajay Waghray will join existing Board Directors – Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere Integrated Services, Matt Kabaker, Co-Head of Private Equity at Centerbridge, Kevin Mahony, Managing Director at Centerbridge, Scott McCall, Chief Executive Officer of Title Resources Group and Alan Colberg, TRG Board Chairman and retired Chief Executive Officer of Assurant.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Virginia, Ilene and Ajay to our board," said Alan Colberg, Board Chairman of Title Resources Group. "Ajay and Virginia bring deep technology expertise with decades of experience driving innovation and leading large scale technology projects. Ilene brings great financial expertise with over 25 years of experience helping organizations deliver on financial and growth results. Their experiences will further augment our strong board, providing valuable insight as the company looks to grow and invest in technology solutions."

Virginia Suliman currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Invitation Homes, a real estate investment company that is the largest owner of single-family rental homes. She has over 20 years of experience in digital architecture and software engineering and specializes in application development, architecture and digital marketing strategy for effective product and commercial management.

Ilene Topper currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Anywhere Integrated Services and Anywhere Advisors business units. She is responsible for financial oversight including financial planning and analysis, accounting, budgeting, forecasting and strategic business analytics. Previously, she was Division CFO for the Consumer and Small Business Lending & Asset Management Group businesses at PNC Financial Services. During her 25+ year career, Ms. Topper has held many senior financial leadership roles delivering results through revenue growth, process improvement, automation and operational efficiency while managing risk.

Ajay Waghray currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a natural gas and electric service provider. He is responsible for the company's technology execution and strategy to improve operations to the utility's millions of customers, in addition to securing the business through various cybersecurity initiatives and overseeing PG&E's information technology. During Mr. Waghray's more than 20-year career, he has held many senior leadership roles in the technology field, ranging from infrastructure support to large-scale digital transformations.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2021 market share data. A joint venture with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) and HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), TRG serves title insurance agents in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Since its inception, in 1984 the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

Contact:
Owen Girard
(856) 914-8059
media@titleresources.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/title-resources-group-appoints-new-board-members-301685546.html

SOURCE Title Resources Group

