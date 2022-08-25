U.S. markets closed

Title Resources Group Names Cullen Marshall Midwest Underwriting Counsel

·2 min read

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced today that Cullen Marshall has been appointed Midwest Underwriting Counsel to support the company's expanding market reach in the region.

Cullen Marshall
Cullen Marshall

"Cullen brings a wealth of industry experience to TRG to support our customers and enhance our Midwest presence," said TRG Chief Executive Officer Scott McCall. "The addition of Cullen to the team represents a continued dedication by TRG to provide best-in-class underwriting support to our customers."

Marshall's industry experience includes serving as Division Counsel for a national title insurer where he advised agents on a wide range of underwriting and insurability issues across seven states, ranging from residential sales to complex commercial transactions. Marshall also acted as an in-house counsel to a direct operation, providing guidance to title and escrow departments. Prior to entering the title industry, Marshall worked in a private practice as an associate attorney, focusing on real estate transactions and business entity formations.

A graduate of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, Marshall received his Juris Doctorate from Saint Louis University School of Law and is admitted to practice law in Missouri and Illinois.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)
Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2021 market share data. A joint venture with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. and HomeServices of America, TRG serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia. With $163 million in liquid assets at year-end 2021, its financial strength and stability are rated A' (Unsurpassed) by Demotech, Inc., and B++ (Good) by AM Best Rating Services, and since its inception, the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Title Resources Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Title Resources Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/title-resources-group-names-cullen-marshall-midwest-underwriting-counsel-301612778.html

SOURCE Title Resources Group

