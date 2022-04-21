U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

Title Resources Group Names Neil Gulley Chief Development Officer

·3 min read

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, today announced the appointment of Neil Gulley, an experienced title industry executive, as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. This appointment follows the March launch of TRG's title underwriting joint venture with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Realogy Holdings Corp.

In this role, Gulley will be responsible for strategic business growth and forging new alliances across the real estate, lending and developer spectrums. He will manage relationship development with title agencies in the western United States, expanding the company's reach in both new and existing markets; he will also lead the continued growth of TRG's long-established partnership with Realogy Title Group.

Gulley joins TRG from Realogy Title Group where he most recently served as Senior Vice President with responsibility for strategic growth and operations leadership in the West and Midwest. His earlier experience includes operations, business development and financial management roles in the real estate industry, including his role as Chief Financial Officer for Cendant Settlement Services Group.

"Neil Gulley brings an outstanding business development track record and unsurpassed knowledge of the title agency business to TRG," said Scott McCall, President and CEO, Title Resources Group. "He'll play a key role in the execution of our aggressive growth and value creation strategies, helping us to build upon many of our strong, established relationships, while opening doors to new alliances and partnerships."

"I'm thrilled to join Title Resources Group at this exciting time," said Gulley. "I look forward to partnering with Scott McCall and the team to serve our clients and pursue the attractive opportunities before us."

About Title Resources Group (TRG)
Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2021 market share data. A joint venture with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Realogy Holdings Corp., TRG serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia. With $163 million in liquid assets at year-end 2021, its financial strength and stability are rated A' (Unsurpassed) by Demotech, Inc., and B++ (Good) by AM Best Rating Services, and since its inception, the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

About Centerbridge Partners, L.P.
Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — private equity, credit and real estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of January 31, 2022 has approximately $33 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/title-resources-group-names-neil-gulley-chief-development-officer-301530372.html

SOURCE Title Resources Group

