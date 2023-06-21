Tito's launches 'Tito's in a Big Can,' an empty cocktail keg listed at $200

Tito's Handmade Vodka is releasing Tito's in a Big Can, a $200, 128-ounce stainless steel mini cocktail keg.

Have you ever wanted to own your very own keg of Tito's Handmade Vodka? Now, that dream can become a reality.

The vodka brand is launching Tito's in a Big Can, a $200, 128-ounce stainless steel mini cocktail keg. The keg includes an airtight cap, a CO2 regulator, stainless steel spear, tap and handle and an extra set of O-rings. It comes empty, but Tito's said it can be filled with their own vodka or with anything else.

Tito's is also releasing Tito's in Any Can, a smaller insulated can-cooler for $30 that also functions as a refillable cup. It can fit both 16-ounce and 12-ounce cans, and converts into a refillable pint tumbler with a leak-proof lid.

"Rebel against canformity," the product's description reads. "Because we don't make canned cocktails, pre-mixes, or seltzers. You do."

10Best: Which fast food restaurants will reign supreme? Cast your votes now

What are Americans drinking this summer? Tequila, Modelo, canned cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks

Tito's Handmade Vodka is releasing Tito's in any can, an insulated can-cooler that also functions as a refillable cup.

Both products are available for a limited time and can be purchased online or at the Love, Tito's physical store in Austin, Texas. In a release, Tito's said all net proceeds from the cans will go toward the customer's choice of nonprofit that the brand has teamed up with.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Tito's in a Big Can' cocktail keg: Price, ounces, sizes, what to know