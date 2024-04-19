Titusville's Parrish Medical Center links with Cleveland Clinic

Parrish Medical Center links with Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic and Titusville's Parrish Medical Center, jointly announced that Parrish has become a member of Cleveland Clinic Connected.

George Mikitarian

After passing a rigorous review of Parrish Medical Center’s operations, quality and service excellence, Cleveland Clinic has accepted Parrish Medical Center as the first domestic member of Cleveland Clinic Connected.

As a Cleveland Clinic Connected member, Parrish Medical Center clinicians will be able to access educational opportunities either at Cleveland Clinic or through distance learning, as well as best practices and protocols that are used at Cleveland Clinic locations worldwide.

Parrish Medical Center physicians also will be able to request educational consultations of complex cases. In addition, Parrish’s staff can access Cleveland Clinic’s continuous quality improvement and advisory services, plus education and training, including clinical observership programs.

“On behalf of Parrish Medical Center, Parrish Healthcare and the community we serve, we are honored to be the first U.S. member of the esteemed Cleveland Clinic Connected program,” said George Mikitarian, president and CEO of Parrish Healthcare. “We look forward to the collaboration and to the benefits our patients, care partners and community will gain from access to Cleveland Clinic’s global network of health expertise.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Parrish Medical Center as the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected,” said Jim Cotelingam, Cleveland Clinic's chief strategy officer. “This collaboration with Parrish underscores both organizations’ dedication to safety, quality and excellence in care for patients. Together, we are focused on enhancing the health care experience for the communities we serve.”

Among the Blue Sapphire Awards attendees were Tanya Easterling, market leader for Brevard, Flagler and Volusia counties at Florida Blue; Barbara Fradkin, co-chair of the Brevard Parkinson’s Alliance; Eddy Moratin, president of Lift Orlando; Aubree Moore, director of clinical operations at the Brevard Health Alliance; and Tony Jenkins, Central Florida market president of Florida Blue.

Florida Blue Foundation recognizes two Brevard organizations

The Florida Blue Foundation, the philanthropic affiliate of Florida Blue, this month gave Blue Sapphire Awards to Brevard Health Alliance and to Barbara Fradkin of Brevard Parkinson’s Alliance.

The Florida Blue Foundation announced nine winners across Florida at its annual Sapphire Awards ceremony in Orlando.

“Our foundation recognizes the important role community-based initiatives play in strengthening neighborhoods and improving overall health and well-being,” said Susan Towler, executive director of the Florida Blue Foundation. “We applaud these nine recipients for their commitment to improving health outcomes and ensuring families have the resources, support and care they need to live their healthiest lives.”

Story continues

Each program, organization and individual honored with a Sapphire Award was selected following a thorough external review process for leadership, innovative ideas, demonstrated outcomes and excellence. In addition, they all have a track record of improving people’s health and quality of life.

The Endeavour Elementary School program, led by Brevard Health Alliance, provides mental health support, medical care, and dental and vision services to more than 700 at-risk students through an on-site clinic. The school-based site is the first of its kind in Brevard County. This program was honored with a third-place award and $25,000.

Fradkin is a social worker, certified care manager and the co-chair of the Brevard Parkinson’s Alliance, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals, caregivers and families who are impacted by Parkinson’s disease. Her goal is to reach as many people as possible with Parkinson’s and help them throughout their journey.

Since joining the alliance in 2017, resources for funding and support groups have doubled, and awareness of resources has increased. Fradkin was honored with a third-place award and $25,000, which will be directed to the Brevard Parkinson’s Alliance.

The Florida Blue Foundation introduced the Sapphire Awards in 2005 to recognize excellence and innovation in community health leadership and programs across Florida.

Since then, the foundation has given out 148 Sapphire Awards, totaling $7.5 million.

More Business Newsmakers: Souza named chief growth officer at Melbourne-based Alluvionic

Forbes names Phelps as Best-in-State Wealth Advisor

Edward Jones financial advisor Gregory Phelps of Rockledge was named among the 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

Gregory Phelps

According to Forbes, the rankings are based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews; and quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management. The algorithm additionally weighs factors such as service models, compliance records and industry experience, and focuses on those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

All advisors who are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion.

"I became an Edward Jones financial advisor to help the people in my community feel confident in their financial lives and secure about their future," Phelps said. "It's challenging but fulfilling work, and now to receive this kind of statewide recognition is a highlight in my career. I thank my branch team for their unwavering support and our clients for putting their trust in us."Phelps is supported by his client support team, which includes Cindy Stepina and Patti Faulkner, senior branch administrators; and Deborah Carson, business development administrator.Phelps' office is located at 1970 Rockledge Blvd., Rockledge.

State Farm honors Raley as Chairman’s Circle Agent

State Farm Insurance recently recognized local State Farm agent Joe Raley as a Chairman’s Circle Agent.

Joe Raley

Chairman’s Circle is an elite internal award achieved by only a small percentage of the State Farm agents in the United States who align their offices to continuously work toward meeting multiple customer needs, along with enterprise goals.

Raley has been with State Farm Insurance for over 33 years, serving time in claims, human resources and agency management before opening his own agency in December 2005.

He has been a top-producing agent each year, qualifying for Honor Club, Ambassador Club, Chairman’s Circle and many other company and industry customer-service awards.

Raley has 12 licensed agents on his team at his Palm Bay office, located at 5030 Minton Road NW.

If you have a Business Newsmakers item you'd like to publish, please email details to Wayne T. Price at wtpkansas@yahoo.com or contact him at 321-223-0230.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Parrish Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic agree on alliance