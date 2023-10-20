Tivan Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Tivan Limited's (ASX:TVN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tivan

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Grant Wilson bought AU$84k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.084 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.069). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Grant Wilson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Grant Wilson bought a total of 3.50m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.081. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Tivan Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Tivan insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$12m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tivan Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tivan shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Tivan and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tivan. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Tivan (3 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

