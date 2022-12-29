U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0570
    -1.2780 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,635.27
    +88.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“Tiziana” or “the Company”) - Updated Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2022

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.
·7 min read
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.

LONDON, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“Tiziana”, NASDAQ: TLSA), a biotechnology company enabling breakthrough CNS immunomodulation approaches to enhance the functionality of Treg-based therapies, today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Development activity during the first six months ended June 2022:

Foralumab
TZLS-401

  • Received FDA approval for enrollment of a second, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) patient under the Individual Patient Expanded Access Program (EAP) following favorable clinical results after 6 months of treatment of the first patient in the EA program.

  • Initiated a Phase 1b clinical trial in Crohn’s disease patients to evaluate oral capsules of foralumab, a fully human anti-cd3 monoclonal antibody. The revised protocol allowed for the study of a broader patient population and a shorter dosing period. These protocol amendments or revisions were intended to expedite patient enrollment with study completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2022. This study was the first multiple-dose study with orally administered enteric-coated capsules of foralumab in patients with Crohn’s disease. Due to the refocus of the company subsequent to the first six months of 2022, this study has been placed on hold.

  • Granted permission by the FDA to enroll up to eight additional (SPMS) patients in the EAP with intranasal foralumab. As part of the original treatment plan, the foralumab dose will remain 50 mcg three times a week (MWF), which is the same dose administered previously to the first two SPMS patients. The dosing regimen in this IND also has a provision for dose escalation up to 100 mcg three times a week (MWF) as an option to improve clinical benefit, if needed.

  • Data from a Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis patient treated with intranasal treatment with foralumab were presented on June 2, 2022 at the consortium of multiple sclerosis centers (CMSC) 2022 annual meeting. Dr. Tanuja Chitnis, MD, Professor of Neurology and the Principal investigator of the clinical study at the at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), Boston, MA., presented a poster discussing clinical data from a patient with SPMS, who was treated with intranasal foralumab for six months.

  • Announced positive clinical results for the second patient (EA2) in the non-active SPMS Expanded Access (EA) Program following three months of dosing with intranasal foralumab. These results confirm the previously reported data, from the first non-active SPMS patient (EA1) after three months of treatment of intranasal foralumab. Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, was well-tolerated and improved clinical and PET imaging analyses. The second patient was diagnosed with SPMS in 2014. Since then, the disease has been progressive, resulting in an accumulation of disability. Patient EA2 started ocrelizumab in 2018 and stopped this treatment in 2021. During this time EA2’s non-active SPMS progressed as measured by EDSS worsening from 3.5 in 2018 to 6.0 in 2021. At this point in time EA2 needed a cane to walk 100 meters. Patient EA2 was subsequently enrolled in the intranasal foralumab expanded access program. In September 2022, 8 months after starting treatment with intranasal foralumab, EA2 was able to walk 100 meters without a cane or need to rest. This improved the EDSS from 6.0 to 5.5. EA2’s pyramidal score remained stable during this time. In December 2022, 11 months after starting treatment with intranasal foralumab, EA2 was able to walk 200 meters without a cane or need to rest, resulting in further improvement in EDSS from 5.5 to 5.0. EA2’s pyramidal score continued to remain stable. Lastly preliminary reading of EA2’s 11-month PET Scan (December 2022) demonstrated improvement in microglial activation over baseline.

  • Initiated five Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) safety toxicology studies of foralumab administered intranasally and subcutaneously in HuGEMM CD3 transgenic mice. The five studies consisted of three intranasal toxicology studies of 14 days, 13 weeks and 26 weeks dosing duration and two subcutaneous safety toxicology studies of 14 days and 28 days dosing duration. On December 15, 2022 the Company announced that it had successfully completed the 13-week toxicology trial and that intranasal foralumab was well-tolerated.

  • Completed manufacturing of clinical supplies of foralumab solution for subcutaneous injection and initiated ICH stability studies.

  • Completed compatibility, stability and characterization studies of foralumab intranasal solution in unit dose device for nasal administration. Compatibility, stability and characterization studies of foralumab intranasal solution in multi dose device for intranasal administration will be completed in Q1 2023.

Anti IL-6R mAb
TZLS-501, formerly NI-1201​

  • Filed IND for Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Healthy Subjects for treatment of interstitial lung disease associated with systemic scleroderma (SSc ILD).

  • Initiated effector function studies.

Milciclib 
TZLS-201

  • Completed the manufacturing of clinical supplies, milciclib capsules, and initiated ICH stability program.

Highlights post period end:

  • On September 20, 2022, Tiziana announced that the second patient (“EA2”) with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) receiving intranasal foralumab had shown additional clinical improvements as measured by the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), a standard clinical assessment. On October 12, 2022, Tiziana announced that it planned to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for a Phase 1 Trial of intranasal foralumab in Alzheimer's disease patients after receiving an affirmative written response from the FDA on a Pre-Investigational New Drug Application (PIND). Tiziana plans on filing the IND for Alzheimer’s disease by the third quarter of 2023 upon the completion of requested toxicology studies, then starting its Phase 1 program by the end of 2023.

  • On November 2, 2022, Tiziana announced the completion of enrollment of the first patient cohort in its Intermediate Size Patient Population Expanded Access Program to evaluate foralumab in non-active SPMS patients.

  • On November 10, 2022, Tiziana announced its near-term focus on developing intranasal foralumab for inflammatory diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS) such as non-active SPMS, Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

  • On December 15, 2022, Tiziana filed an IND with the FDA pertaining to a Phase 2 study of milciclib in combination with gemcitabine for NSCLC indication. Though further development on milciclb has been paused, the IND filing enables the Company to maximise the asset value with limited additional resources.

Intellectual Property

  • As of September 2022, the Company has a total of 298 granted patents.

Management Changes

  • Dr Matthew Davis, MD, RPh was appointed as Chief Medical Officer.

  • Dr Kunwar Shailubhai, PhD, resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer and Gabriele Cerrone was appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer.

  • Dr. Thomas Adams, PhD, Executive Board Director passed away in January 2022.

Financial

  • For the six months ended 30 June 2022 the consolidated Group reported a loss of $8.3 million as compared to $17.0 million in the six months ended 30 June 2021.

  • The Group ended the period with $26.5 million cash as of 30 June 2022 as compared to $42.2 million on 31 December 2021.

  • Research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $7.5 million compared to $5.6 million in the first half of 2021. The increase is primarily related to the advancement of our proprietary programs, TZLS-401 and TZLS-501.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd

Hana Malik, Business Development, and Investor Relations Manager
+44 (0) 207 495 2379
email: info@tizianalifesciences.com

Investors:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646.970.4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies with a focus on its lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, as a treatment for diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Tiziana’s innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s intranasal foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb and has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana’s technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Signs Off Hoth Therapeutics' Trial Application For HT-001 For Skin Cancers

    The FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Hoth Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HOTH) HT-001 therapeutic for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer. "With no specific treatment currently approved for the trea

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA approves TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2023. Stock up.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's HIV Drug Approval, PRQR Surges on LLY Deal & More

    Updates from Gilead Sciences (GILD) and ProQR (PRQR) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals

    Hershey Co has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium. In a proposed class action filed on Wednesday, Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought or would have paid less for Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa had Hershey disclosed their metals content. Hershey did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in the federal court in Central Islip, New York.

  • Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to adhere to its own guidance and internal practices during the approval process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, which was "rife with irregularities," a congressional report showed on Thursday. The FDA's interactions with Biogen were "atypical" and did not follow the agency's documentation protocol, according to a staff report on the findings of an 18-month investigation conducted by two House of Representatives committees into the drug's regulatory review, approval, pricing, and marketing. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June 2021 under an accelerated approval pathway over the objections of its panel of outside advisers, who did not believe data definitively proved the drug's benefit to patients.

  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call of MorphoSys. Throughout today’s recorded call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a […]

  • The Battles Brewing That Could Stoke Already Red-Hot Eli Lilly Stock

    Investors are closely watching two Eli Lilly battles that will unfold in 2023 as LLY stock continues a fevered streak, tacking on new highs.

  • Why Shares of Compugen Rose on Thursday

    Shares of Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose as much as 18.5% on Thursday. The stock closed at $0.6524 on Wednesday and opened at $0.70 on Thursday, rising to a daily high of $0.77 around 2:30 p.m. EST before coming down quite a bit, to $0.68, at the close. The stock is down more than 83% so far this year.

  • ImmunoGen's Newly Approved Ovarian Cancer Drug Listed As Preferred Regime

    The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) released new guidelines for ovarian cancer treatment, which include ImmunoGen Inc's (NASDAQ: IMGN) Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) as a preferred regimen. The guidelines also recommend Elahere as a category 2B regimen (which requires an NCCN panel consensus of at least 50%, but less than 85%, based on lower-level evidence) in combination with Avastin for certain circumstances in the platinum-resistant setting. William Blair writes that th

  • Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA

    Minerva (NERV) confirmed that the FDA's refuse-to-file letter on its regulatory filing, seeking approval for roluperidone, to treat symptoms of schizophrenia remains in effect.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2023 and Beyond

    For instance, biotech giants Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) -- both of which feature in Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF -- have outperformed the market over the past year. Let's consider why both of these Cathie Wood stocks can still deliver solid returns. It'd be hard to find a biotech giant that has performed better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals this year.

  • FDA Approval, Top Funds Lift Drugmaker In Ailing Market

    Boosted by demand among the best mutual funds and an FDA approval, AbbVie shows strength in ailing market.

  • 3 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2023

    Here we discuss three big drug and biotech companies, Sanofi (SNY), GSK (GSK) and BioNTech (BNTX), which may prove to be good bets for your portfolio next year.

  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2022 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-1.35 EPS, expectations were $-1.13. Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Achieve Life Sciences Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on a listen-only […]

  • Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with 'serious but curable' cancer

    Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a "serious but curable" cancer.

  • FDA Faulted for Working Improperly With Biogen Before Clearing Alzheimer’s Drug

    Aduhelm’s approval followed an ‘atypical’ number of contacts between the agency and the company, a congressional report says.

  • 67-Year-Old Ugandan Man Who Has 102 Children And 568 Grandchildren Says This Is Why He's Done Having Kids

    A 67-year-old Ugandan father of 102 children has finally decided that he’s done having kids.

  • Why does my lower leg hurt? Here are 4 things to know about peripheral artery disease

    Peripheral artery disease, or PAD, can be a red flag because if leg vessels are functioning poorly, the same could be true for vessels in the heart.

  • SeaStar Medical, Nuwellis Ink US Licensing Pact For Acute Kidney Injury Device For Pediatric Patients

    Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) has announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ: ICU) Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. Nuwellis will market and distribute the SCD through its direct salesforce. SeaStar Medical expects the FDA to complete a substantive review of a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) for the use of SCD in children (>20 kg) with AKI during Q1 of 2023, with a potential comm