U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,528.06
    +8.43 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,550.68
    +93.37 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,120.27
    -8.82 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.09
    -1.82 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.82 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +9.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    +0.0030 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2520
    -0.1080 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,848.41
    +3,335.30 (+5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.77
    +48.97 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.65
    -6.88 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Tiziana Life Sciences - Scheme Effective Date

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU WHICH IS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS (SI 2019/310) ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION (AS DEFINED IN UK MAR) IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Old Tiziana") a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases announced on 20 August 2021 that it had formally commenced its strategic plan to change its corporate structure by establishing Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“New Tiziana”), a Bermuda-incorporated company, as the ultimate parent company of the Tiziana Group. The reorganisation will be achieved by a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

A Scheme Document setting out full details of the Scheme (the "Scheme Document") was posted to the shareholders of Old Tiziana on 3 September 2021.

Capitalised terms defined in the Scheme Document shall, unless the context provides otherwise, have the same meanings in this announcement.

Old Tiziana announces that the order of the Court sanctioning the Scheme and confirming the Old Tiziana Reduction of Capital have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies today.

The Scheme and the Old Tiziana Reduction of Capital are therefore effective today. The Scheme Record Time is 6:00 p.m. (London time) today. The last day of dealings in Old Tiziana Shares is today and the Old Tiziana Shares will be delisted tomorrow from the Main Market. It is expected that, following the implementation of the Share Capital Consolidation (at a ratio of two-for-one), the New Tiziana Shares will commence trading on NASDAQ on 21 October 2021.

For the purposes of UK MAR, the person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Old Tiziana is Dr Kunwar Shailubhai, Chief Executive Officer.

For further information please contact:

Keeren Shah, Finance Director: +44 (0) 207 495 2379 or email: info@tizianalifesciences.com

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK LSE: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to Milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating Phase 2 studies with orally administered Foralumab for Crohn's Disease and nasally administered Foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody ("mAb") in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes ("T1D"), inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor ("IL6R") mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, prospects and the development of the sector in which Old Tiziana operates to differ materially from the impression created by these forward-looking statements. Old Tiziana does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement.


Recommended Stories

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s top tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Tech Stocks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, author, investment analyst, and the founder of Fisher Investments, […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has not been a market favorite for most of 2021. With 2021's introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and the populace feeling more confident leaving their homes, the increase in consumer mobility has had mixed effects on Pinterest's business. Pinterest is free for consumers to join and use.

  • Alibaba Stock Keeps Rising as Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Visits Europe

    The billionaire has largely stayed under the radar since he made a speech in October 2020 criticizing financial regulation in China.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Ridiculously Overpriced

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- and, in many cases, so is the appropriate valuation of a stock. Here's why they picked Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Cassava Sciences): Investors have been flocking to this clinical-stage biotech all year long, pushing its share price up by well over 600%.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • Abbott Labs Squashes Quarterly Views As Covid Testing Sales Pop

    ABT stock inched higher after the company beat third-quarter estimates and reported $1.9 billion in sales of its Covid tests.