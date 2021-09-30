U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

TJP Labs Announces Acquisition of Drug Establishment Licensed Facility from North American Ingredients

TJP Labs Inc.
·1 min read

PICKERING, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJP Labs Inc. ("TJP Labs"), one of North America's leading full-service contract manufacturers of next-generation nicotine products, announced today that it has, through a wholly owned subsidiary, acquired certain assets of North American Ingredients Inc. ("NAI"), including NAI's Drug Establishment and cGMP compliant facility. The newly acquired facility is located in Scarborough, Ontario.

The acquisition is in line with TJP Labs' plan to secure its modern oral nicotine pouch export capabilities and further augment its globally recognized expertise in full-service contract manufacturing in the next-generation nicotine space.

Speaking on the achievement, David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, said:

"We at TJP are incredibly excited at the possibilities this new ownership brings, and I am thrilled to integrate this exciting new team. The acquisition propels our vision to become a global leader in modern oral nicotine pouch manufacturing. In addition, it strengthens our portfolio and further reinforces our export capabilities for modern oral nicotine pouches to service high-volume brands in international markets. TJP Labs is internationally recognized for producing high-quality products. With our intent to achieve a global leadership position within modern oral nicotine, we have found a partner that shares our vision and empowers our global growth momentum."

About TJP Labs Inc.
TJP Labs is a leading North American full-service, global contract manufacturer of premium quality next-generation nicotine products, specializing in the manufacture of bulk liquids and in modern oral nicotine pouches. Our products are manufactured and packaged in our full cGMP/HACCP compliant, ISO 9001:2015 certified state-of-the-art facilities.

Contacts

David Richmond-Peck ‒ business@tjplabs.com

Website: www.tjplabs.com


