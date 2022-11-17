TJP Labs Inc. Amends Its Drug Establishment License and Achieves Approval for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

TJP Labs Inc.

PICKERING, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJP Labs Inc. ("TJP Labs") is North America's leading full-service contract manufacturer of premier next-generation products, focusing on modern oral nicotine pouches and oral delivery solutions for caffeine and other nutraceutical products. Today, TJP Labs announced that after completing a thorough regulatory assessment and meeting all GMP requirements, it received a notice of compliance for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) following an audit by the Health Canada Drug GMP Inspection Program.



The announcement aligns with TJP Labs' strategy to offer drug manufacturing services, and the new achievement enables TJP Labs to spearhead further licensable activities.

Speaking on the achievement, David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, remarked:

"I cannot overstate the significance of this most recent compliant rating by Health Canada, and I congratulate our quality and manufacturing teams on their continued success.

GMP certification for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients accelerates TJP's bold innovation strategy in the modern oral and beyond nicotine categories. Furthermore, it reinforces that our facilities operate to a set of internationally recognized pharmaceutical standards to ensure product quality and safety.

The modern oral category is seeing exponential growth and this critical API milestone positions TJP as a formidable and aggressive partner. There is a growing demand for innovation, and our certifications give us the unique ability to provide more value-added products and services. But, most importantly, it allows us to offer a broad range of best-in-class products across multiple categories. It also enhances TJP's long-term value for our investors."

About TJP Labs Inc.

TJP Labs is a leading North American full-service manufacturer of premium quality next-generation products, specializing in modern oral nicotine, energy, and nutraceutical pouches. Our products are manufactured and packaged in our DEL, Site-Licensed, cGMP/HACCP compliant, ISO 9001:2015 certified state-of-the-art facilities.

David Richmond-Peck - business@tjplabs.com

