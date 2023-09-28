The TJX Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:TJX) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that TJX Companies' (NYSE:TJX) stock increased by 5.2% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on TJX Companies' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TJX Companies is:

60% = US$4.0b ÷ US$6.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.60 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of TJX Companies' Earnings Growth And 60% ROE

To begin with, TJX Companies has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for TJX Companies' moderate 6.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared TJX Companies' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 26% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is TJX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is TJX Companies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (implying that the company retains 61% of its profits), it seems that TJX Companies is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, TJX Companies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 37%. As a result, TJX Companies' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 62% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that TJX Companies' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

