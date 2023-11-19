TJX Companies' (NYSE:TJX) investors will be pleased with their solid 107% return over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the TJX Companies share price has climbed 94% in five years, easily topping the market return of 64% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 15% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, TJX Companies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.7% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 14% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how TJX Companies has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, TJX Companies' TSR for the last 5 years was 107%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

TJX Companies' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 15%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 16% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes TJX Companies a stock worth watching. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - TJX Companies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

