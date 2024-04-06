TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The TJX Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:TJX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.375 on 6th of June. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

TJX Companies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, TJX Companies was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.29 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

We Could See TJX Companies' Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that TJX Companies has grown earnings per share at 9.9% per year over the past five years. TJX Companies definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

TJX Companies Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for TJX Companies that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

