TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

TJX Companies' Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. TJX Companies boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$2.73 to US$3.04, in the last year. That's a 11% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for TJX Companies remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 2.9% to US$50b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for TJX Companies.

Are TJX Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$90b company like TJX Companies. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$138m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.2% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does TJX Companies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for TJX Companies is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for TJX Companies that you should be aware of.

