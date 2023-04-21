TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for TJX Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$4.9b ÷ (US$28b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, TJX Companies has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TJX Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TJX Companies.

So How Is TJX Companies' ROCE Trending?

In terms of TJX Companies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 45%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However it looks like TJX Companies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On TJX Companies' ROCE

In summary, TJX Companies is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 99% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

