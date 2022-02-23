TK Elevator promotes Blaine Coupal to EVP Field North America, Gary Medeiros takes over as Canada President and CEO

Former TK Elevator Canada CEO Blaine Coupal now overseeing all field operations in the U.S. and Canada as part of new responsibilities.

Gary Medeiros, a 25-year veteran of the elevator industry, takes over as Canada President and CEO after previously serving as Vice President in the Central Regional for TKE.

Under the leadership of Coupal and Medeiros, TK Elevator Canada is dominating market share as it expands its modernization and service footprint across all provinces.

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator is pleased to announce that Blaine Coupal has been promoted from President and CEO of TK Elevator Canada to Executive Vice President, Field for TK Elevator North America. Gary Medeiros, previously Vice President, Central Region at TK Elevator Canada, has taken over for Coupal as TK Elevator's new President and CEO in Canada.

New TKE logo (PRNewsfoto/thyssenkrupp Elevator)

"Blaine has been pivotal in leading TK Elevator's growth in Canada and entrenching TKE as the most trusted and preferred elevator company in Canada. We are thrilled Blaine will now bring his leadership and expertise to the EVP Field role and are excited to have Gary take over as the President and CEO in Canada after more than a decade of strong success across all TKE business lines and areas," said Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of TK Elevator North America, Group COO Field and member of the TK Elevator Management Board.

In his new role, Coupal will oversee all field functions in the U.S. and Canada, including new installations, modernizations and service transformation. Coupal, a native of Calgary and a 19-year veteran of TK Elevator, took over as the President and CEO of TK Elevator Canada in November 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Regional Vice President of the Prairie Region in Canada. Coupal started his TK Elevator career as a District Manager.

"First and foremost, I am forever grateful to the hard-working employees, as well as our valued customer and suppliers who have supported our business in Canada over my almost 20-year career with TK Elevator," said Coupal. "I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to staying intimately involved with our Canadian business, which is now in great hands with Gary. His leadership, knowledge and people-first approach will be an asset to our organization, customers and the industry in general."

Story continues

A native of the Greater Toronto Area, Medeiros has more than 25 years of progressive experience in the elevator industry and has held various senior management and leadership positions with TK Elevator for the last 15 years. In addition to product line growth, Medeiros has been instrumental in leading change initiatives and introducing new product lines to the Canadian market while strengthening key relationships and consistently exceeding aggressive sales goals. Under Medeiros's leadership, TK Elevator became the first elevator company in Ontario to achieve Certificate of Recognition (COR).

"Over the past 15 years with TK Elevator, I have been honored to work with the most skilled workforce and some of the most inspirational and dedicated group of individuals across Canada. This opportunity would not be possible without the amazing people at TKE, the great customers that I have had the pleasure of working with each and every day, and the strong supplier network that allows us to support our customers at the highest level," shared Medeiros. "I look forward to continuing our customer-centric focus as well as lead the way in safety while supporting community initiatives."

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/ca-en/.

PRESS CONTACT

Dennis Van Milligen

Manager, Public Relations

TK Elevator North America

P +1 312 525 3190

dennis.vanmilligen@tkelevator.com

www.tkelevator.com/us-en/

COMPANY BLOG

Insights

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

SOURCE TK Elevator