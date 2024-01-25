TKH Group (AMS:TWEKA) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at TKH Group's (AMS:TWEKA) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TKH Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €187m ÷ (€2.1b - €640m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, TKH Group has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured TKH Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For TKH Group Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 55% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that TKH Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, TKH Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 6.2% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with TKH Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

