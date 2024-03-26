Is TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) Trading At A 26% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, TKH Group fair value estimate is €52.38

TKH Group's €38.60 share price signals that it might be 26% undervalued

The €53.34 analyst price target for TWEKA is 1.8% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €130.8m €146.4m €141.0m €137.9m €136.1m €135.2m €134.8m €134.9m €135.3m €135.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.19% Est @ -1.31% Est @ -0.69% Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.05% Est @ 0.26% Est @ 0.41% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% €122 €128 €115 €105 €97.1 €90.2 €84.1 €78.6 €73.7 €69.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €964m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €136m× (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (7.0%– 0.8%) = €2.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €2.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= €1.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €2.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €38.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at TKH Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.352. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for TKH Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Dutch market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For TKH Group, we've put together three relevant items you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for TKH Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Future Earnings: How does TWEKA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

