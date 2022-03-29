U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,596.66
    +21.14 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,057.96
    +102.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,498.44
    +143.53 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,116.19
    +38.12 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.11
    -2.85 (-2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.20
    -25.60 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1084
    +0.0095 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4070
    -0.0700 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7200
    -1.1540 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,450.91
    +13.49 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.41
    +6.04 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

TKO Miller Advises Horsfield Companies on its Sale to BARD Materials

·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Horsfield Companies (Horsfield or the Company), a premier provider of construction materials and services, to BARD Materials (BARD), a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete and aggregate.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC)
TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC)

About HCI

Horsfield Companies is a vertically integrated provider of ready-mix concrete and concrete-related materials and services to the Midwest construction industry through the combination of Horsfield Materials, Inc. (HMI) and Horsfield Construction, Inc. (HCI). Horsfield Materials specializes in providing construction materials including ready-mix concrete and aggregate, such as crushed rock and sand, whereas Horsfield Construction specializes in concrete paving, underground and pipe construction, and excavation services. Originally founded in 1984 as a paving contractor, the Company has since grown to occupy seven locations, which include equipment maintenance, materials testing, aggregate quarries, and ready-mix operations. The Company's core geographic focus includes Northeastern Iowa, Southwestern Wisconsin, and Northwestern Illinois.

About BARD Materials

For over 70 years, BARD Materials has been an area leader in the ready-mix concrete and aggregate industry. Established in 1946 as a small sand and gravel company in Dyersville, Iowa, BARD has grown to become one of the largest ready-mix providers in the region.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

Media Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tko-miller-advises-horsfield-companies-on-its-sale-to-bard-materials-301512992.html

SOURCE TKO Miller

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.

  • 7 Things Every Nio Investor Must Know

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on March 22, and it said it expects to deliver only about 25,000-26,000 vehicles in the first quarter. Nio's Q4 earnings conference call, in fact, revealed so much about the company's moves and plans that they should form a key part of your investing thesis in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stock. Here are seven such things about Nio you must know.

  • Here’s What Makes Berkshire Hathaway (BRk-B) a Smart Long-Term Buy

    Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company that is led by the legendary billionaire investor, Warren Buffett, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Berkshire owns a wide variety of businesses, some in their entirety, some only in part. The second group largely consists of marketable common […]

  • Investing legend Bill Gross: AMC and GameStop stocks are like lottery tickets

    Investing legend Bill Gross tells Yahoo Finance he has been trading meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC.

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • GME and AMC halted for volatility amid mini meme stock boom

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) were halted briefly for volatility soon after the markets opened this morning amid a recent boom for 'meme stocks'.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Micron Stock Chart: The Key Levels to Know Before the Report

    Chipmaker Micron's stock is rallying ahead of the quarterly report. Here are the must-know trading levels.

  • Tesla proposes 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's stock split and the suspension of production at its Shanghai factory as COVID-19 cases surge in China.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Climbed 11.1% on Monday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in central nervous system disorders, rose 11.1% on Monday. The stock, after closing at $35.36 on Friday, opened at $36.47 on Monday and shot all the way up to $39.29 in the first hour of trading. The gains were short-lived as the stock dropped and by the late afternoon was trading as low as $34.51 before closing at $35.11.

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    A report of a partnership with Porsche could answer the question of who the solid-state battery company began working with in December.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Why General Motors Stock Floored It on Tuesday

    Automotive giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) is having a terrific Tuesday, as its stock had risen a solid 5% at 11:40 a.m. ET. As CNBC reports, General Motors has so far racked up more than 65,000 reservations from customers interested in buying its new electric Hummer pickups and SUVs. In and of itself, that's an encouraging sign of consumer willingness to pay up for vehicles that will probably be priced well north of $100,000 (in initial versions at least).

  • High-Risk Trade On MU Stock Ahead Of Earnings Offers 15% Return

    A trader selling this spread would receive $65 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $435. This is a short-term, high risk trade.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle