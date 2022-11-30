U.S. markets closed

TKO Miller, LLC Adds Jim Rogers as Managing Director and Co-Head of its Industrial Services Practice

·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle-market investment bank, today announced that Jim Rogers, former Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A for BrandSafway, has joined as Managing Director and Co-Head of its Industrial Services practice. Jim will expand the scale and capabilities of TKO Miller's growing Industrial Services practice, which provides advisory solutions to middle-market and corporate clients.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC)

"The hiring of Jim will be transformational for our industrial services practice," said Tim Oleszczuk, Managing Director and Co-Founder, TKO Miller. Jim brings a long history of executing domestic and international industrial services transactions while at BrandSafway. In addition, his work at Honeywell in Security, Fire Detection, and Personal Protection Equipment will fortify other areas of our practice."

Jim has more than 20 years of financial and strategic experience building global presence by leading mergers and acquisitions around the world. Prior to joining TKO Miller, Jim was the Vice President of Corporate Development for BrandSafway. During his time at BrandSafway, he completed more than 20 transactions in North America and Europe. His previous experience also includes 16 years with Honeywell International where he grew the Security and Fire Detection business units from $425M to over $4B through multiple M&A transactions.

"TKO Miller is a great firm with a superb track record, and I am excited to be part of the team," said Jim Rogers, Managing Director and Co-Head of Industrial Services, TKO Miller. "I look forward to helping the firm grow and expand into new areas in industrial services, including international opportunities."

Jim received his B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting from Wright State University and his MBA from Xavier University. Jim is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tko-miller-llc-adds-jim-rogers-as-managing-director-and-co-head-of-its-industrial-services-practice-301690724.html

SOURCE TKO Miller

