U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.25
    +19.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,739.00
    +119.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,589.50
    +93.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.60
    +9.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.00
    +0.24 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.95
    -0.48 (-3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    +0.2110 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,760.79
    -245.57 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.67
    +1,264.99 (+521.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,268.13
    +45.31 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

TLcom and 4DX drive $13.1M seed round to scale Autochek's platform across Africa

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

African automotive company Autochek has secured a $13.1 million seed round almost a year after raising $3.4 million pre-seed in November 2020.

The company, led by CEO Etop Ikpe, has seen astonishing growth in demand since launching in August last year, not just from a consumer perspective but also from its business and banking partners. And who else to lead the seed round other than pan-African VC firms TLcom Capital and 4DX Ventures -- the same investors that had the conviction to lead the startup’s pre-seed round.

Other existing investors, such as Golden Palm Investments, Enza Capital and Lateral Capital, invested as well. First-time investors ASK Capital and Mobility 54 Investment SAS, the venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group, also participated. In total, Autochek has raised $16.5 million in two financing rounds.

When Ikpe spoke to TechCrunch last month, the company had just finalized the acquisition of Cheki’s businesses in Kenya and Uganda from Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM). The deal closed almost a year after Autochek bought Cheki Ghana and Cheki Nigeria to start its business.

Although acquisitions have made up all the company’s expansion strategy to this point, it did not take that route into the Ivory Coast -- it partnered with CFAO Group to bring its marketplace to the Francophone region.

The expansion takes the number of African markets in which Autochek is present to five. Africa’s used car market is a $45 billion industry, where the vehicle penetration rate stands at a meager 5%. And because the market lacks transparency, lenders (mainly banks) have found it challenging to offer loans to individuals, commercial or ride-hailing drivers.

Nigeria’s Autochek acquires Cheki Kenya and Uganda from ROAM Africa

Autochek’s platform operates a marketplace-driven model with a focus on financing and after-sales. Its primary customers? Dealerships, banks and the end consumers (those who buy cars on the platform).

When a dealership signs up on the platform, Autochek assigns a workshop to commence inspections on the vehicles owned by the dealership. The assessments and some algorithmic checks on Autochek’s system help to give a sense of the status and condition of the car, determining whether it is in a state to be financed.

“That’s the big risk for the banks because they do not want a situation where they finance a car and the next day, the engine knocks,” said Ikpe explaining why Autochek goes through these processes.

After inspection, Autochek alerts all the banks on its platform that the vehicle is ready to be financed and moves it to the marketplace. Following an extensive review, the banks respond with their offers. The end-user then has a pool of financing rates from the banks to choose from and can apply to buy the car after Autochek develops a credit profile. The loan application process takes about 48 hours, down from an industry standard of 40-45 days.

Once sorted, Autochek supports the banks in disbursement and ensuring that the vehicle is registered, insured and tracked. Then the car gets fed into Autochek’s after-sales network, where it gets maintained for free whenever mechanical issues come up.

Autochek makes money by charging customers and banks a fee after a successful disbursement and commissions from dealerships.

“We’re not just there for the banks and customers at the point of disbursal; we stay with them throughout the lifecycle of the loan,” said Ikpe. “We’ve built that ecosystem using technology to stitch all these various verticals together so that at the end of the day, we can create more value with financing being our core driver within the platform.”

Nigeria’s Autochek raises $3.4M for car sales and service platform

Last year when Autochek announced its pre-seed round, it had 12 bank partnerships. That number has increased to about 70 banks, such as Access Bank, Ecobank, UBA, Bank of Africa and NCBA Bank. These banks have processed more than 46,000 loan applications to date; this number was just 10 last November, the company said.

Initially, Autochek worked with only used cars. But the company has since launched a financing product for trucks and new cars. More than 1,200 dealerships use Autochek’s network and over 15,000 financeable vehicles are on the marketplace across all markets.

Ikpe asserts that introducing these new verticals came from the demand from its partner banks, who have been integral to where the company sets up shop on the continent.

But in some cases, despite seeming demand and the presence of a partner bank, Ikpe says Autochek has declined to move into new markets where it did not perceive potential at that moment.

Autochek
Autochek

The Autochek team

Presently settled in West and East Africa, Autochek has its sights set northward and southward on the continent -- Egypt and South Africa to be precise.

“We are speaking to a few partners around potentially how we can make entry and I think between now and probably Q2 next year, we would have kind of identified the best kind of product-market fit for those markets. But we expect that by Q3, we should have a presence in those markets,” said Ikpe, who was the co-founder and chief executive at Jiji subsidiary Cars45 before starting Autochek.

Ikpe’s drive and experience and Autochek’s blitzscaling growth are top of the list on why TLcom Capital re-invested in the one-year-old company, according to partner Andreata Muforo. For Walter Baddoo, managing partner at 4DX Ventures, it’s that the team has demonstrated “the talent, ambition, and domain expertise needed to build a complete end-to-end car ownership experience for customers.”

In Africa, Uber and Bolt dominate the ride-hailing space, leading most mobility startups to tackle vehicle financing and logistics problems instead.

Autochek and other vehicle financing startups like Moove and FlexClub have raised large sums of money, signifying rising investor interests in the space and a maturing competitive landscape.

In Autochek’s case, investors’ interest was such that Autochek closed at twice what it initially intended to raise. Frankly, for a business that deals with automotive tech in Africa, that speaks volumes. But then again, Autochek has a fintech element with its financing model. So, its large seed round does not come as a big surprise, considering how fintech dominates the African VC landscape and holds the record for the highest seed-stage investments from PalmPay, Kuda and PawaPay.

Like any startup, Autochek wants to be a market leader. It plans to inject the new capital into bolstering its auto loan processing platform, deepen its footprint in West Africa and, ultimately, leverage Toyota Tsusho’s vast retail network across 54 African countries to deepen its expansion further.

Rising African venture investment powers fintech, clean tech bets in 2020

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia-based Poladrone raises $4.29M seed round to protect crops

    Rhinoceros beetles are one of the greatest threats to oil palm crops, attacking plants while they are young and potentially lowering a farm’s yield for years. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Poladrone wants to change the way farms use pesticides with a combination of drones and automation and analytics software. The company announced today it has raised a $4.29 million seed round led by Wavemaker Partners, which it says is the largest seed round ever raised in Malaysia, based on data from Crunchbase.

  • Exclusive: African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna vaccines - officials

    The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters. "This is important as it allows us to increase the number of vaccines available immediately," AU coronavirus envoy Strive Masiyiwa said in an email. "We urge other vaccine producing countries to follow the lead of the (U.S. government) and give us similar access to buy this and other vaccines."

  • Indian edtech Teachmint valued at $500 million in $78 million funding

    As scores of Indian edtech startups populate their catalogs with live and recorded courses to reach and serve students in the world's second-largest internet market, a handful of new-age firms are beginning to explore different approaches to tackle the challenge. Teachmint, one such startup that is helping teachers and institutes create their own virtual classrooms with a few taps on their smartphones and build direct relationship with students, has raised $78 million in its Series B financing round, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed. Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital co-led the new round, the startup said on Monday.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]