TLIS Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Talis Biomedical - Stock Price has Plummeted since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLIS).

On or about February 12, 2021, Talis sold approximately 13.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16 a share, raising nearly $221 million in new capital. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted, closing at $8.44 on September 2, 2021.

On August 10, 2021, Talis reported its 2nd quarter financial results. During the earnings call, it was disclosed that “In the near term, our development time lines have been extended by delays in the launching of our COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale.”

Then, on August 30, 2021, Talis announced that its President, CEO, and Director resigned.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its February 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Talis shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


