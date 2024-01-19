TLT Adds 2% to AUM: ETF Fund Flows for Jan. 18
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
976.00
49,520.01
1.97%
882.87
405,309.65
0.22%
539.94
377,264.77
0.14%
296.83
14,594.03
2.03%
227.56
15,393.69
1.48%
225.46
45,567.78
0.49%
212.70
707.05
30.08%
160.69
39,474.89
0.41%
142.14
31,934.77
0.45%
108.22
101,331.71
0.11%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,116.20
478,103.86
-0.23%
-594.44
25,563.63
-2.33%
-458.22
62,184.14
-0.74%
-454.71
3,812.58
-11.93%
-378.21
433.24
-87.30%
-349.43
36,941.04
-0.95%
-325.94
51,938.53
-0.63%
-322.14
18,301.39
-1.76%
-231.16
18,107.83
-1.28%
-207.84
9,038.82
-2.30%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
22.75
6,704.97
0.34%
Asset Allocation
-12.02
16,302.08
-0.07%
Commodities
-396.77
126,556.73
-0.31%
Currency
-159.06
31,136.39
-0.51%
International Equity
36.23
1,342,204.62
0.00%
International Fixed Income
8.45
169,856.90
0.00%
Inverse
-247.26
14,866.03
-1.66%
Leveraged
-36.75
78,760.11
-0.05%
U.S. Equity
-1,750.31
4,925,683.08
-0.04%
U.S. Fixed Income
465.87
1,360,619.98
0.03%
Total:
-2,068.86
8,072,690.90
-0.03%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.