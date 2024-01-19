Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

TLT Adds 2% to AUM: ETF Fund Flows for Jan. 18

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

976.00

49,520.01

1.97%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

882.87

405,309.65

0.22%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

539.94

377,264.77

0.14%

EWJ

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

296.83

14,594.03

2.03%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

227.56

15,393.69

1.48%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

225.46

45,567.78

0.49%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

212.70

707.05

30.08%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

160.69

39,474.89

0.41%

VT

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

142.14

31,934.77

0.45%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

108.22

101,331.71

0.11%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,116.20

478,103.86

-0.23%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-594.44

25,563.63

-2.33%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-458.22

62,184.14

-0.74%

SUSA

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

-454.71

3,812.58

-11.93%

FJAN

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January

-378.21

433.24

-87.30%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-349.43

36,941.04

-0.95%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-325.94

51,938.53

-0.63%

ACWI

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

-322.14

18,301.39

-1.76%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-231.16

18,107.83

-1.28%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-207.84

9,038.82

-2.30%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

22.75

6,704.97

0.34%

Asset Allocation

-12.02

16,302.08

-0.07%

Commodities

-396.77

126,556.73

-0.31%

Currency

-159.06

31,136.39

-0.51%

International Equity

36.23

1,342,204.62

0.00%

International Fixed Income

8.45

169,856.90

0.00%

Inverse

-247.26

14,866.03

-1.66%

Leveraged

-36.75

78,760.11

-0.05%

U.S. Equity

-1,750.31

4,925,683.08

-0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

465.87

1,360,619.98

0.03%

Total:

-2,068.86

8,072,690.90

-0.03%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

