TLT Assets Up 1.1%: ETF Flows as of Feb. 1

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,997.92

425,186.23

0.47%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

1,865.67

491,644.03

0.38%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

564.49

49,589.03

1.14%

IWY

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

395.96

9,696.35

4.08%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

395.10

18,623.79

2.12%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

299.18

2,769.18

10.80%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

272.59

62,131.04

0.44%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

265.38

395,001.17

0.07%

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

246.35

31,215.45

0.79%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

233.89

244,346.93

0.10%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-458.81

33,148.17

-1.38%

HACK

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

-278.84

1,775.57

-15.70%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-255.65

12,836.30

-1.99%

IJR

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

-240.12

76,828.17

-0.31%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-220.68

21,213.74

-1.04%

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

-143.32

1,874.54

-7.65%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-122.58

13,482.49

-0.91%

ARKK

ARK Innovation ETF

-121.88

7,741.57

-1.57%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-113.56

55,889.95

-0.20%

ICSH

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

-98.65

6,002.25

-1.64%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

15.11

6,771.70

0.22%

Asset Allocation

-8.95

16,963.14

-0.05%

Commodities

-171.49

126,629.65

-0.14%

Currency

106.23

31,912.51

0.33%

International Equity

-344.24

1,364,521.08

-0.03%

International Fixed Income

82.90

172,530.78

0.05%

Inverse

-5.16

13,943.18

-0.04%

Leveraged

516.37

85,159.07

0.61%

U.S. Equity

6,841.92

5,099,123.20

0.13%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,086.00

1,367,413.64

0.08%

Total:

8,118.69

8,284,967.93

0.10%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


