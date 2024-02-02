TLT Assets Up 1.1%: ETF Flows as of Feb. 1
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,997.92
425,186.23
0.47%
1,865.67
491,644.03
0.38%
564.49
49,589.03
1.14%
395.96
9,696.35
4.08%
395.10
18,623.79
2.12%
299.18
2,769.18
10.80%
272.59
62,131.04
0.44%
265.38
395,001.17
0.07%
246.35
31,215.45
0.79%
233.89
244,346.93
0.10%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-458.81
33,148.17
-1.38%
-278.84
1,775.57
-15.70%
-255.65
12,836.30
-1.99%
-240.12
76,828.17
-0.31%
-220.68
21,213.74
-1.04%
-143.32
1,874.54
-7.65%
-122.58
13,482.49
-0.91%
-121.88
7,741.57
-1.57%
-113.56
55,889.95
-0.20%
-98.65
6,002.25
-1.64%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
15.11
6,771.70
0.22%
Asset Allocation
-8.95
16,963.14
-0.05%
Commodities
-171.49
126,629.65
-0.14%
Currency
106.23
31,912.51
0.33%
International Equity
-344.24
1,364,521.08
-0.03%
International Fixed Income
82.90
172,530.78
0.05%
Inverse
-5.16
13,943.18
-0.04%
Leveraged
516.37
85,159.07
0.61%
U.S. Equity
6,841.92
5,099,123.20
0.13%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,086.00
1,367,413.64
0.08%
Total:
8,118.69
8,284,967.93
0.10%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.