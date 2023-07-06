TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TMC Life Sciences Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = RM44m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, TMC Life Sciences Berhad has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating TMC Life Sciences Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From TMC Life Sciences Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 4.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 44%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what TMC Life Sciences Berhad has. And since the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

