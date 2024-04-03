TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 70%, while individual investors hold 15%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in TMC Life Sciences Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Thomson Medical Group Limited owns 70% of the company

12% of TMC Life Sciences Berhad is held by insiders

Every investor in TMC Life Sciences Berhad (KLSE:TMCLIFE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 70% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 15% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of TMC Life Sciences Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TMC Life Sciences Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own only a small portion of TMC Life Sciences Berhad, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

TMC Life Sciences Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Thomson Medical Group Limited is the largest shareholder with 70% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.6% and 2.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of TMC Life Sciences Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of TMC Life Sciences Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.2b, and insiders have RM145m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in TMC Life Sciences Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 70% of the TMC Life Sciences Berhad shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TMC Life Sciences Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

