Is TMC Life Sciences Berhad's (KLSE:TMCLIFE) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

TMC Life Sciences Berhad's (KLSE:TMCLIFE) stock is up by 2.6% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on TMC Life Sciences Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TMC Life Sciences Berhad is:

5.8% = RM49m ÷ RM849m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of TMC Life Sciences Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

At first glance, TMC Life Sciences Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 13%. Although, we can see that TMC Life Sciences Berhad saw a modest net income growth of 9.9% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared TMC Life Sciences Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 34% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about TMC Life Sciences Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is TMC Life Sciences Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

TMC Life Sciences Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 82% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, TMC Life Sciences Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like TMC Life Sciences Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits.

