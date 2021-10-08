U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.80
    -1.96 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,768.69
    +13.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,617.74
    -36.27 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.15
    -11.94 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +0.85 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1569
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1800
    +0.5640 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,494.81
    +406.14 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.05
    +16.45 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

TMC the metals company, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portnoy Law
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises TMC the metals company, Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether TMC issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TMC is the subject of a report which was published by Bonitas Research on October 6, 2021. Serious problems within TMC are alleged in this report, including overpayment on licenses to potentially undisclosed insiders; artificial inflation of the TMC’s exploration expenses; a license that cost TMC $43 million in cash and stock that was potentially unusable. Shares of TMC dropped more than 6.6% in intraday trading, based on this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Recommended Stories

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • SunPower Making Seismic Strategy Shift Again

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has gone through a number of major strategic changes over the last five years, and announced another notable move on Tuesday. The company is acquiring Blue Raven Solar for $165 million, scooping up a residential solar installer to bolster its position in the Northeast and bring installation services in-house. The commercial and industrial business may also be on the chopping block for SunPower, which could mean a sale or some other "alternative".

  • Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4 billion bid

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Sons will resume control of Air India after bidding $2.4 billion, including equity and debt, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline. A successful sale of the loss-making national flag carrier will be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it had cost tax payers an average of nearly $3 million a day for the past decade. It would also bode well for planned stake sales in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

  • Great Panther Reports Third Quarter 2021 Production Results and Provides Operational Update

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports production results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from its three wholly-owned mines: Tucano in Brazil, and Topia and the Guanajuato Mine Complex ("GMC") in Mexico.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Tesla HQ moves to Texas, General Motors details ambitious EV revenue projections

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest news in the automotive industry, including Tesla announcing moving its headquarters from California to Texas during its shareholder meeting, plus General Motors lays out plans to focus on electric vehicles and generate billions in revenue by 2030.

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • Bitcoin bull run: analysts predict record rally to end 2021

    Bitcoin's price was up 1.2% on Friday and has managed to hold above a key level of $50,000, as analysts expect cryptocurrencies to soar in Q4.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. With Falcon Complete, the company provides cybersecurity as a service, deploying a team of professional threat hunters that deliver round-the-clock protection to clients.