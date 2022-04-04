U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,686.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,891.25
    +27.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.60
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.33
    +3.06 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.30
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3810
    +0.0040 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6600
    +0.1700 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,040.18
    -301.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.08
    +42.81 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.09
    +1.19 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

TMEIC Acquires Orbita's Ports and Terminals Division

·3 min read

Acquisition Expands Offerings to Ports and Terminals Customers Worldwide

ROANOKE, Va. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMEIC Corporation Americas, a subsidiary of Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC), is pleased to announce that, on April 1, 2022, it completed the acquisition of the Ports and Terminals Division of Orbita Ingeniería, S.L. (Orbita) through its wholly owned subsidiary, TMEIC Port Technologies, S.L.

TMEC/Orbita logo
TMEC/Orbita logo

TMEIC acquires Orbita's Ports and Terminals Division, expanding offerings to Ports and Terminals Customers Worldwide.

TMEIC has been the driving force in crane controls and automation for more than 60 years. Engineered with an unwavering focus on reliability, safety, and efficiency, TMEIC leads the way in advanced control and automation technology in the global material handling market. TMEIC Corporation Americas is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, USA. www.tmeic.com

Orbita's Ports and Terminals Division delivers solutions in the maritime terminal sector by providing automation services and engineering aimed to enhance the processes of its ports and terminals customers, including through its gate, crane, and rail suite offerings as well as expertise in the ocular character recognition space (OCR). Orbita is headquartered in Valencia, Spain. www.orbitaports.com

TMEIC's acquisition of Orbita's Ports and Terminals Division will allow it to expand its offerings to new and existing ports and terminals customers in the form of industry-leading and time-tested OCR capabilities as well an expanded menu of automation options. Further, the existing Ports and Terminals Division will be afforded expanded opportunities for growth and advancement with the financial support, technical backing and market reach that TMEIC has to offer.

"It is my pleasure to announce that Orbita's expertise is now available to TMEIC," said Manmeet S. Bhatia, President and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas. "Orbita has an international reputation for on-time, on-budget delivery of sophisticated port control projects. This acquisition will allow the new business to leverage the TMEIC Group's global footprint."

"We were looking for an industry leader that provides the necessary support and enthusiasm for our growing business but also a company culture aligned with our values", said Francisco J. Grau Cavanillas, Managing Director of the Ports & Terminals Division at Orbita Ingeniería, S.L. "In TMEIC, we have found a great partner that will bring Orbita new capacities. Our clients will benefit from the commercial, technological and financial strength of a world-class company without losing our closeness and service-oriented identity."

"Orbita's expertise and experience enhances our Port Automation offering," said Declan Daly, Vice President of Industrial Systems at TMEIC Corporation Americas. "Together, we can provide a more complete portfolio of both automated gate and yard systems as well as enhanced automated crane solutions, bringing TMEIC closer to providing an integrated solution of IT and OT systems for container terminal automation."

Media Inquiries: Gary Gilmore, Marketing Vice President, Gary.Gilmore@tmeic.com

About Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation
Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation was formed in 2003 following the merger of the industrial systems departments of Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi-Electric Corporation, and manufactures and sells variable frequency drives, motors, photovoltaic inverters, and advanced automation systems for a range of industrial applications. We drive industry.

About TMEIC Corporation Americas
TMEIC Corporation Americas, headquartered in Roanoke, VA, designs, develops, and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems with manufacturing facilities in Katy, Texas. TMEIC Corporation Americas specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Material Handling, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Water & Wastewater, and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry. www.tmeic.com

TMEIC Corporation Americas, 2060 Cook Dr., Salem, VA 24153, USA
Tel: +1 540 283-2000
www.tmeic.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmeic-acquires-orbitas-ports-and-terminals-division-301514263.html

SOURCE TMEIC Corporation Americas

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter production results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from its oil and gas unit could jump by between $1.9 billion and $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion. Exxon does not hedge, or lock in oil sales, and results generally match changes in energy prices.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]