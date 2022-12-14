TMG Appoints Veteran Recruiting Industry Executive, Emily Phair, as President of TMG Search Canada

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mullings Group (TMG), a leading talent acquisition firm headquartered in the U.S. that specializes in medical & health technology, life sciences and emerging high-tech industries, announces the hire of Emily Phair as President of TMG Search Canada. Emily will lead the expansion of executive search into Canada, and will focus on serving start-ups and growth-stage organizations across all industries, while also leveraging the company's established relationships and deep knowledge of Life Sciences, Healthcare, Emerging and High Technology as TMG continues to expand their footprint.

TMG has over 3 decades building companies and careers and is the industry's largest and most successful search firm in the HealthTech market with offices in the U.S., Canada and U.K.. The search firm is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in the MedTech / healthtech / life sciences industry with over 800+ clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging tech startups worldwide. The Mullings Group has a long history and proven track record in Canada with substantial work having been done both building companies with Canadian partners as well as bringing Canadians to the U.S. for career opportunities.

With 20 years of experience in the recruiting industry, Emily brings a diverse skill set and deep knowledge and perspectives to TMG. Over the course of her career, she's worked in executive retained search, owned her own search firm, and led corporate talent acquisition strategies for a Canadian-based, multibillion-dollar organization. Emily previously held the Talent Acquisition Director position at Kal Tire, Canada's largest independent tire dealer where she was responsible for the build and strategic implementation of Kal Tire's first talent acquisition platform to grow, support, and develop the talent pipeline for the organization.

Prior to joining TMG, Emily led the strategic growth strategy for a multimillion-dollar global franchise staffing organization based in the US. Emily brings an engaging and collaborative approach to leadership where she has successfully built, coached, and developed high-performance sales, marketing, and recruiting teams in remote environments on an international scale, for nearly a decade. Under her leadership, Emily will continue to build on the significant growth of TMG.

"It's exciting to have Emily join us as part of the experienced Executive Team and help lead the growth strategy in Canada as President of TMG Search Canada. Her experience as a search firm owner, years at Korn Ferry, and our work together in partnering to resurrect the Management Recruiters International franchise organization, is invaluable. The Management Recruiters International franchise organization was the third largest search firm organization in the world, and she was able to take it to an exit as it was acquired by a publicly traded company this past November. She brings a leadership component to our already incredibly strong executive team," says Joe Mullings, Chairman, and CEO of The Mullings Group.

"It is an incredibly exciting time to join TMG and I'm thrilled to be working with Joe and the entire team – they are such an impressive group of people. Our industry is ripe for change, and it is an honor to be part of this journey as we continue to expand our global footprint into Canada.," says Emily Phair, President of TMG Search Canada.

The Mullings Group is best known for innovating a digital, video-forward approach to the $490 billion global staffing industry with a blue-chip clientele that includes Google, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Abbot, and Siemens. It's the only talent acquisition firm in the world that has its own full-service media production company, Dragonfly Stories, which produces attention and awareness campaigns for companies globally. Dragonfly Stories is behind the Award-Winning video docu-series, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host. TMG360 Media utilizes the power of media and outreach in medtech / healthtech to move businesses and health forward.

About The Mullings Group

In 1992, The Mullings Group decided to go "all in" on technology and medical devices because people were not only living longer but wanting to live healthier and we know tech would always seek a higher ground. Since then, we have successfully completed more than 8,000 searches in the medtech / healthtech / life sciences industry with over 800 companies globally. Our search team has a combined tenure of over 100+ years with TMG — a rare indicator of success, commitment, and consistency.

As the only search firm in the world with a full media and marketing arm in our organization, we understand how critical it is to tell our clients stories at scale to support Attention & Awareness, M&A, Recruiting & Talent Access for emerging technology companies. Our 7x Telly Award-Winning media and production company, Dragonfly Stories, has created content for some of the most successful medtech organizations in the world.

Who brings your message to market matters and so does their reach. We have established ourselves as the "voice of the industry" in developing companies and careers. With over 100,000+ sets of eyes on us every day on career platforms like LinkedIn, where careers are built, we are the trusted partner in the industry.

TMG is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL with offices in the US, Canada and the UK. As we continue to expand our search practices nationally and internationally, we continue to grow in medtech / life sciences and emerging high tech industries. More: https://mullingsgroup.com .

