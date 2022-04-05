U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,559.68
    -22.96 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,863.81
    -58.07 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,327.52
    -205.03 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.95
    -24.49 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.74
    -0.54 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5410
    +0.1290 (+5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3610
    +0.5890 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.39
    -17.27 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.82
    +23.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

TMGcore, Inc. The Home of Immersion™ announces the launch of its single-phase immersion mining tank CryptoCore

·2 min read

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGcore is excited to announce the launch of its immersion cooled mining solution, CryptoCore. CryptoCore is now the world's most advanced commercial hardware plus software solution for single-phase immersion digital asset mining. TMGcore's solution stands apart due to its ability to improve and sustain hash rates in contrast to air-cooled solutions – all while supporting long-term viability and substantially decreasing common failure rates.

CryptoCore Immersion Mining Tank.
CryptoCore Immersion Mining Tank.

TMGcore engineered CryptoCore to enhance performance up to 80% above stock OEM hash rates. The company's state-of-the-art lab tracked these excess performance rates, which can be calibrated to the preferred rate of the end-user. Additionally, CryptoCore is both miner and fluid agnostic, thus providing ultimate flexibility for any deployment.

CryptoCore provides users the ability to harvest digital asset while being conscious of environmental impacts. The innovative mining solution of CryptoCore will reduce energy usage, noise pollution, and long-term taxation of energy grids, as compared to other devices on the market. Several patents are pending on the technology.

TMGcore is also launching a turn-key hosted mining offering eliminating the burden of large capital infrastructure costs, facility management, and both geographical and real estate size constraints. "Bring us your miners and we'll do the rest! promotes JD Enright, Sr.,CEO of TMGcore, Inc.

CryptoCore is a single-phase liquid immersion solution where each tank holds 28 miners of any type and delivers up to 200kw of power. By utilizing state-of-the-art design and patented technology, the CryptoCore solution allows for dramatic hash rate improvement, minimal square footage, environmentally sustainable operations, unparalleled electrical efficiencies, and ease-of-use. CryptoCore represents the future of the digital asset market, demonstrating the leading technology for sustainability and accelerated harvesting growth.

Come see the world unveiling of TMGcore's CryptoCoreTM system at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL.

About TMGcore®

TMGcore is an award-winning U.S based provider of High-Performance Computing and Mining solutions. Utilizing liquid immersion technology, TMGcore provides the most evolutionary commercial grade hardware and software solutions enabling higher densities, better efficiencies, and lights out operations wherever compute or mining are needed. In addition, TMGcore is partnered with global leaders to design, develop, and commercialize the next generation of compute and mining technologies. For more information, visit www.tmgcore.com.

(PRNewsfoto/TMGcore)
(PRNewsfoto/TMGcore)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmgcore-inc-the-home-of-immersion-announces-the-launch-of-its-single-phase-immersion-mining-tank-cryptocore-301517304.html

SOURCE TMGcore

Recommended Stories

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • IBM Banks on Lingering Relevance of Mainframes With New Model

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. has unveiled a new mainframe model, a reflection of the continued relevance of the decades-old computing systems despite the rush among many organizations to pivot to the public cloud. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Hold

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why U.S. consumers suspect gas price gouging — and how much stations actually profit from a gallon of the fuel

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Why Pinduoduo's Huge Bet in Agriculture Is Critical to Its Future

    Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) is an unusual company. Founded in 2015, the company took only a few years to become the second-largest e-commerce platform in China (by active buyers), behind Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Another unusual decision that Pinduoduo took was to invest heavily in the agriculture industry.

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • Vladimir Putin’s office is relying on technology he stifled for years to bypass the sanctions he brought on Russia

    Russians have flocked to VPNs after a combination of sanctions and government censorship cut off access to much of the internet.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Natural Gas Prices Consolidate After Breaking Out

    LNG exports continue to rise

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Soared 25.7% in March

    Interest in bolstering the supply of critical materials for EVs behooved this mining stock last month.

  • As Truth Social is branded ‘massive failure’ and ‘disaster’, what went wrong for Trump’s new platform?

    Nearly 1.5 million people are reportedly unable to use the platform

  • Nikon Z9 review: A versatile camera with solid 8K video recording

    Nikon has been the forgotten company in the mirrorless race, but that's set to change with the launch of the 45.7-megapixel Z9.

  • The Cost of Gas Is Sky High. Oil Execs Will Face Questions About Price Gouging.

    Oil company executives will appear at a Congressional hearing this week as consumers across the country are seeing record gas prices at the pump.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Saudi Oil Buyers in Asia May Seek Alternatives After Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil buyers will likely purchase more U.S. and Middle Eastern crude on the spot market and may take less contracted supplies from Saudi Arabia after the kingdom hiked its prices to a record. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Viru

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise Market Outlook Improves

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • SIGMA LITHIUM ADVANCES TOWARDS NEAR TERM PRODUCTION AND COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION OF 100% OF THE PLANT FOUNDATION EARTHWORKS ON SCHEDULE; REPORTS 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS FROM A PIVOTAL YEAR

    SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, has filed its audited consolidated financial and operating results and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and the Company's corporate website.

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.